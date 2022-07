Former Real Madrid and Barcelona player Javier Saviola is back at the Blaugrana as a coach, six years after he announced his retirement from professional football. Saviola, now 40, had two spells at Barcelona between 2001-04 and 2006-07, as well as spending time at Real Madrid, Sevilla and Malaga in Spain. On Wednesday evening the club confirmed he was returning to Barcelona 15 years later as assistant manager to Oscar Garcia, who is in charge of the Juvenil A side (under 19s).

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO