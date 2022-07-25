Two Dead, Five Others Hurt By Shooting At San Pedro Park

Photo: Getty Images

SAN PEDRO (CNS) - Two people were killed and five more were injured near a car show at a San Pedro park, authorities said Monday. .

The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles police Officer Luis Garcia.

The LAPD said that two of the shooting victims died. Their descriptions were not provided and their names will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The injured included four men and three women, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Four of the other victims were listed in critical condition, ABC7 reported. The condition of the fifth victim was unknown. LAPD Commander Jay Mastick told the station that two people had been in full cardiac arrest as they were being transported to a hospital. .

The LAPD went on a citywide tactical alert after the shooting. The entire park was being treated as a crime scene and was closed for the investigation. A number of firearms were found at the scene, police said.

ABC7 reported the incident began with a dispute between two people near a baseball field in the park.

Lola Warrant told the LA Times she was watching a softball game when the shooting began and she saw people struck by gunfire, including a woman who was bleeding from the elbow and a man shot in the calf.

"They were carrying him. I get up to my car, and the guy's laid out in front of my car," Warrant said. "Somebody threw something on his face, and the police officers came, they took it off of his face, check his vitals and start pumping his chest," she said.

Gang interventionist Skipp Townsend told the Times violence happens when disagreements aren't talked out. "You know, instead they pick up guns. So that's heartbreaking, that we can have peaceful events in this area for, you know, two, three years straight with no incidents, and then one incident like this happens."

A motive for the shooting was unknown and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5110. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.