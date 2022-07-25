ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Corsair is expected to announce a quarterly financial loss as the economy struggles

By Chris Szewczyk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

The PC industry isn’t faring too well at the moment as it recently suffered one of the worst declines on record . Though many will see the decline as a return to normalcy after the pandemic boom years, there are some serious headwinds. Corsair, one of the best-known names in the PC gaming industry, isn’t immune. It’s expecting a preliminary unaudited loss between $10 million to $11 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Andy Paul, chief executive officer of Corsair, via a press release , said, “The first half of the year has been a challenging time, as we expected, with macroeconomic headwinds affecting consumer spending on gaming gear, especially in Europe. This has caused a build-up of inventory both in our warehouses as well as in the retail channel, thus causing our channel partners to delay ordering while they clear this excess.”

Excess inventory levels are a worry. Much of Corsair's product portfolio lies outside of the core PC and in times of economic hardship and slower PC sales, gaming peripherals are an area that’s going to suffer more than most. A good mouse or keyboard from five years ago is still a good one today.

Paul goes on to talk about how he expects the gaming PC market to bounce back towards the end of the year when new GPUs and CPU launch, leading to a fresh round of upgrading. He expects this trend to continue in 2023 as mainstream parts are launched.

Cut the cord...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPiHl_0grgCKrA00

(Image credit: Steelseries)

Best wireless gaming mouse : ideal cable-free rodents
Best wireless gaming keyboard : no wires, no worries
Best wireless gaming headset : top untethered audio

Corsair’s Amazon Prime day sales were positive, according to Paul. Corsair will release its full second quarter results on August 4, 2022. It will discuss its financial outlook for the year ahead. As a gaming focused company, its forecast could prove illuminating for the wider market.

After the massive growth work from home related PC sales, there was always going to be a post bubble decline. The gaming market is waiting for next generation products. This will surely benefit Corsair, as more powerful cards require higher wattage power supplies. Corsair’s DDR5 sales can only increase once the DDR5 only Zen 4 launches, and new systems need cases to house them too.

The outlook for the peripheral market is less certain. Corsair’s biggest problem might be its competition. The gaming market is very crowded. Products such as keyboards, mice and headsets are widely available and they are often carried over two or more upgrade cycles.

As ongoing pandemic related disruptions and inflation pressures take hold, not to mention the effects of the Ukraine war, discretionary buys like a new mouse or keyboard are ones that are likely to be put aside once money becomes tight. Corsair will be hoping that the global economy pushes upward and that new systems include plenty of Corsair gear. It won’t want to experience losses for any longer than it has to.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Asian stocks higher ahead of possible US rate hike

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors braced for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo edged lower. Oil rose more than $1 per barrel. Wall Street ended up 0.1% on Monday ahead of this week’s Fed meeting at which officials are expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual margin. That would put the Fed’s benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest since 2018 before the coronavirus pandemic. Mixed market reactions suggest investor sentiments are split and optimists hope for a “Fed dial back,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Hilton Raises 2022 Profit Forecast on Strong Travel Demand

(Reuters) -Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit on the back of a rebound in travel demand. The hotel industry has benefited from people spending on travel as well as hotel stays, though rising interest rates and tight...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corsair#World Economy#Gaming Keyboard
Deadline

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Says “Very Dire Macro Environment” Isn’t Stopping Company’s Momentum; Strong Subscriber Outlook Boosts Battered Stock

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek says the “dire macro environment” of inflation and other headwinds has not slowed the company’s momentum. He delivered the comments on the company’s second-quarter earnings call. The company reported total revenue of $2.9 billion, up 23% and just ahead of Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectation. Net losses widened to $126.8 million, or 86 cents a share, which missed the Street’s consensus, though any concerns about profitability were more than offset by strong subscriber trends.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Nvidia has big catalysts that could help the stock deliver terrific long-term gains. Applied Materials is riding growth in the semiconductor market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
NBC News

Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory

Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
BBC

Cost of living: Walmart issues profit warning as price rises hit

US retail giant Walmart has warned over its profits for the second time since May, as the soaring cost of food and fuel hits customer spending. The company says it now expects profits to fall by as much as 13% this year. One expert told the BBC that Walmart's unscheduled...
BUSINESS
Fortune

A COVID outbreak in Shenzhen has forced 100 manufacturers into a ‘closed-loop’ system, threatening a new wave of supply-chain chaos

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Officials in China's southern manufacturing hub Shenzhen have ordered 100 major companies including iPhone maker Foxconn, drone maker DJI, and automaker BYD to set up a "closed-loop" containment system to keep their factories open during a COVID outbreak in the city, a leaked government notice revealed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

3 Smart Moves to Make in Your Brokerage Account While Stocks Are Down

Take advantage of these tips right now. In the current market environment, there are some steps long-term investors can take to set themselves up for success. Getting these things right in a down market can help you create long-term wealth, avoid rash decisions, and ensure that your investment strategy stays on track.
MARKETS
Reuters

GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

DETROIT, July 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red.
DETROIT, MI
Fast Company

Why businesses are embracing the automation era

What immediate image comes to mind when you hear the word “robot”? It’s likely a physical machine, perhaps resembling a human, which can replicate certain human movements and functions automatically. Pop culture may have dramatized our perception of robots—like R2D2 and Wall-E—but, in reality, it is software robots that are hard at work behind the scenes getting your prescriptions refilled, sending your online order to your doorstep, and reminding you of an upcoming appointment.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

GE posts higher earnings on recovery in aviation industry

General Electric on Tuesday surprised Wall Street with higher quarterly profit and positive cash flow as recovery in the aviation industry drove up its jet engine business, sending its shares higher in premarket trade. The Boston-based industrial conglomerate reiterated that its full-year results were on track to come in at...
INCOME TAX
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy