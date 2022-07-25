Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN HUNTINGDON... NORTHERN MIFFLIN...SOUTHEASTERN CENTRE...NORTH CENTRAL JUNIATA... SOUTHWESTERN SNYDER...SOUTHWESTERN UNION AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH 830 AM EDT At 755 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near State College, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include State College, Lewistown, Woodward, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Lemont, Burnham, Belleville, Houserville, Pine Grove Mills, Milroy, Highland Park, Centre Hall, Yeagertown, McClure, Millheim, Ramblewood, Beaver Springs, Reedsville and Aaronsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO