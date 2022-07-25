ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

West Virginia Teacher of the Year finalists announced

WVNews
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for West Virginia's...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia school clothing allowance application period extended

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Due to a statewide system outage affecting multiple state agencies and services, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Family Assistance has extended the deadline for accepting School Clothing Allowance applications for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginians weigh-in on abortion bill during public hearing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A barrage of facts and feelings filled the West Virginia House of Delegates Chamber on Wednesday morning during a public hearing on a proposed bill banning abortion procedures in the state. Dozens of members of the public signed up to speak during the hearing,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

983 staffing vacancies at W,Va, regional jails, correctional facilities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - The Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority on Tuesday heard testimony from Brad Douglas, chief of staff for the W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR). Douglas’ talking points included current DCR staffing concerns, as well as several recent “legislative initiatives”...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Arts council seeking entries for Eastern W.Va. Exhibit

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) - The Berkeley Arts Council announces the call for entries for the 10th annual Eastern West Virginia Juried Exhibit to be displayed at the Berkeley Art Works, 116 N. Queen St., Martinsburg, from Aug. 31 to Oct. 8, 2022. The deadline for entries has been extended...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WVNews

Wes Moore wins Maryland Democratic governor primary

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland gubernatorial race for the 2022 general election has been set, as best-selling author Wes Moore won the Democratic primary. Moore will battle Republican state legislator Dan Cox, who secured victory in the Republican primary last week by defeating Kelly Schulz.
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Sharon Kay Tate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharon Kay Tate, 68 of Mount Clare passed away on Wednesday, J…
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education
WVNews

Man tied to officer's attack pleads guilty to lesser charges

A West Virginia man initially charged with assaulting a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol from a mob pleaded guilty on Wednesday to misdemeanor offenses that could allow him to avoid more jail time. Another man accused of attacking the officer with bear spray is weighing a stricter plea deal that calls for a prison sentence exceeding six years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

Parade attack suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder

CHICAGO (AP) — The man accused of opening fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has been indicted by a grand jury on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack on a beloved holiday event.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy