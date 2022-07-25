NRL Round 19 Review: Wests Tigers Robbed By Most Controversial Bunker Call Of The Year

Seven players in Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) are set to boycott a key fixture over their team’s decision to wear a pride jersey.The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles will on Thursday become the first team in competition history to don a kit which promotes LGBT inclusivity in the sport.Players, however, weren’t consulted on the decision and some object to the promotion on religious and cultural grounds.The club apologised for its handling of the situation and says it won’t force everyone to play, also confirming the team is “committed to inclusion”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Athletics championships: ‘I just ran as fast as I could’ says bronze medalist Dina Asher-SmithUS ambassador to Australia calls male reporter out for talking over a womanDetermined beach worker continues to shovel sand during 65km/h winds

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO