Don’t Miss Out on a Cornucopia of Delicious, Natural Wonders at the Danbury Farmer’s Market

Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford and Stop & Shop teamed up to host a first-of-its-kind charity Beers & Bites tasting event on June 10. As part of Stop & Shop’s 32nd annual checkout campaign, Food for Friends, the Two Roads team joined the efforts in the fight against food insecurity. Guests enjoyed an assortment of Two Roads brews paired with various Stop & Shop private label food offerings for appetizers and entrees. All donations raised by the Food for Friends campaign at Connecticut Stop & Shop stores benefited Connecticut’s largest food bank, Connecticut Foodshare, and its partner agencies. Showcased brews included Road 2 Ruin Double IPA, Honeyspot Road IPA and TwoConn Easy Ale. Raffles, cornhole games and guest speakers were among the event’s highlights hosted at Two Road Brewing Company’s Area 2 facility and brewery.
Comments / 0