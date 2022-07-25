ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Don’t Miss Out on a Cornucopia of Delicious, Natural Wonders at the Danbury Farmer’s Market

By Lou Milano
Cover picture for the articleEveryone talks about clean living, shopping local and sustainable living these days. Now it's one thing to talk the talk but can you walk the walk? All that takes is getting up on Saturday morning, putting your pants on and going to the Danbury Farmer's Market. In a world...

therealdeal.com

Deja view: Another huge waterfront parcel in Connecticut for sale

Missed the chance to purchase a private island in Connecticut for $100 million? Luckily, there’s another massive property next door hitting the market. The 51-acre Ziegler Farm in Darien is being listed for $85 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The waterfront parcel is adjacent to Great Island, which the town is in contract to purchase for somewhere north of $100 million, though a deal has yet to close.
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Newly Opened New Milford Cafe Cited For 'Good, Simple Menu

For those looking for a fun, but relaxed spot to grab a bite to eat and maybe get to know their neighbors, a new cafe in the region could be just the spot. Cafe 1840 located in Litchfield County in New Milford offers casual meals such as sandwiches and salads and plenty of sweets along with an open mike night and a cigar night.
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

A Bit of Block Island Has Made Its Way to Greater Danbury

I watch CBS Sunday morning every week, and this week's episode featured a story about a wonderful scavenger hunt for hidden glass orbs that takes place on Block Island. It's called The Glass Float Project, and 550 numbered and decorated glass orbs are hidden around the Island for the average person to find and keep. It's become a very popular tourist attraction.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

It’s the Grasshopper’s Turn to Dominate Connecticut

Have you noticed there's an unusual amount of grasshoppers? My chihuahua is nervous when we go out on walks, he's never encountered so many flying insects buzzing his cute little face. We have it good when it comes to bugs in Connecticut, our insects have to be small and mighty to survive our harsh winters, usually the giant bugs stay south. Why are there so many grasshoppers around Connecticut right now?
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Specific Scissors Birth Almost Every New Danbury Business

These gold scissors are very important to Danbury, CT. They are present at the birth of almost every new Hat City business. They are the official ribbon cutting scissors of Danbury. That is correct, the folks at City Hall have a dedicated, official, giant pair of scissors that they bring to every ribbon-cutting in Danbury.
DANBURY, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Hosts Fundraising Event

Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford and Stop & Shop teamed up to host a first-of-its-kind charity Beers & Bites tasting event on June 10. As part of Stop & Shop’s 32nd annual checkout campaign, Food for Friends, the Two Roads team joined the efforts in the fight against food insecurity. Guests enjoyed an assortment of Two Roads brews paired with various Stop & Shop private label food offerings for appetizers and entrees. All donations raised by the Food for Friends campaign at Connecticut Stop & Shop stores benefited Connecticut’s largest food bank, Connecticut Foodshare, and its partner agencies. Showcased brews included Road 2 Ruin Double IPA, Honeyspot Road IPA and TwoConn Easy Ale. Raffles, cornhole games and guest speakers were among the event’s highlights hosted at Two Road Brewing Company’s Area 2 facility and brewery.
STRATFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Marilyn's Pub will be closing its doors

BRISTOL – Owner of Marilyn’s Pub, Diane Baral, took to social media to confirm that the business would be closing. “Great run with my own money,” posted Baral. “10 years no grants just me was great 10 years babes! No favors needed here!”. When the Press...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Couple Opens Up Food Truck Marking a Lifelong Dream

Alegria means happiness in English. It’s the name of a new food truck in New Haven in honor of Maria Flores’ father. “He passed away in 2013 but I think it's the most popular word he said, Alegria, that life is Alegria, that life is happiness,” Flores said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Vogue Magazine

In New Haven, a Landmark Brutalist Building Becomes America’s First Fossil Fuel-Free Hotel

I’m sitting in the sun-filled restaurant of Hotel Marcel in New Haven, Connecticut, marveling at what’s before me. Not the imposing Marcel Breuer-designed brutalist structure itself. Nor that the landmark building sat abandoned for over two decades and now feels fresh and modern. I’m marveling at my latte. Decorated with a perfect foam flourish, delivered at just the right temperature, it was brewed and steamed with electricity from the hotel’s own photovoltaic solar panels. The same is true of every linen that’s laundered, every remote-controlled shade that is lowered, and every warm bath that’s drawn. Hotel Marcel is the country’s first fossil fuel-free hotel.
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks in Stamford Feature Prix Fixe Menus

Stamford Downtown presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, beginning Monday, August 15 through Monday, August 28. An exciting experience awaits as 30 Stamford Downtown restaurants join together to participate in this 2-week event. Offerings include prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at value-oriented prices. Many menu items will feature locally grown herbs...
STAMFORD, CT
suffolkcountynews.net

Beloved pizza shop bids farewell

After 50 years of serving up slices and other Italian specialties, the Aegean restaurant will be closing. A mainstay of the Sun-Vet Mall in Holbrook, the Aegean was often touted by community members as the last man standing in the mostly empty mall. With locals and returning locals declaring the...
HOLBROOK, NY
i95 ROCK

The Grand Opening of Sonic in Danbury Was a Lively Affair

Ain't no party like a grand opening party, cause a grand opening party don't stop. At least this is the case in Danbury, CT. I've attended a bunch of ribbon-cuttings in my days at I-95, and learned nobody does it better than Danbury. The recent Grand Opening of the Sonic Drive-In on White Street was packed and loaded with familiar faces.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

The i95 Crossword Challenge Will Keep You Busy Till Your Next Wordle

Many of us are fans of puzzle games, my gal more so than me, enjoys Words With Friends, Word Battle, and other word games that keep her noggin sharp and firing on all 4 cylinders. She plays Wordle every day, don’t get me started on that though. Anyhow, in my conversations with her about word games, it surprised me to know that the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament takes place annually in Stamford, Connecticut!
STAMFORD, CT
betheladvocate.com

After 10 Years in Bethel, UConn Master Gardener Offices and Demonstration Garden Are Being Forced to Vacate the Premises Aug. 1st. They Are Asking for Your Help.

Report by Paula Antolini, July 12, 2022, 8:27AM EDT. Bethel appears to be losing a wonderful UConn Master Gardener Demonstration Vegetable Garden and valuable learning source, due to having their lease suddenly terminated, and having nowhere to relocate. The land was expertly and lovingly developed for the last ten years, to produce food for the needy as well as teach people the nuances of expert gardening knowledge. Take a look at the photos below to see the heart and soul that went into this project.
BETHEL, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Pickleball in Woodward Avenue Park

NORWALK, Conn. — Pickleball seems to be in demand and Norwalk is providing a supply, with more to come. Four new pickleball courts have been installed at Woodward Avenue Park and a grand opening Tuesday drew more than 40 people, few of them “usual suspects.” Among them were Kathy Cahill and Bernice “Honey” Friedenthal, who said they live near the Norwalk Senior Center but will be happy to drive to South Norwalk to play the sport they indulge in at least twice a week.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Car Hits Flower Shop

2022-07-26@1:36pm–#Fairfield CT– A car hit Dailey’s Flower Shop located at 2151 Black Rock Turnpike. A witness told me the driver hit the car as he pulled into the plaza from Black Rock Turnpike, not another case of confusing the gas for the brake. There were no reported injuries. The building inspector was called to the scene to inspect the integrity of the building.
FAIRFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

