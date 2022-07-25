Don’t Miss Out on a Cornucopia of Delicious, Natural Wonders at the Danbury Farmer’s Market

I’m sitting in the sun-filled restaurant of Hotel Marcel in New Haven, Connecticut, marveling at what’s before me. Not the imposing Marcel Breuer-designed brutalist structure itself. Nor that the landmark building sat abandoned for over two decades and now feels fresh and modern. I’m marveling at my latte. Decorated with a perfect foam flourish, delivered at just the right temperature, it was brewed and steamed with electricity from the hotel’s own photovoltaic solar panels. The same is true of every linen that’s laundered, every remote-controlled shade that is lowered, and every warm bath that’s drawn. Hotel Marcel is the country’s first fossil fuel-free hotel.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO