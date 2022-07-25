California's Oak Fire has expanded rapidly as it scorches more than 16,000 acres near Yosemite National Park

www.cnn.com
LoveTrump
5d ago
Trump tired to get these forests cleaned out of dangerous underbrush, would have employed many people with good pay. That would have made these timber lands way less volatile, but it was turned down. So you got what you asked for, Fires!
736
James Shipman
5d ago
Dear God please keep these firefighters and people safe and help the firefighters to extinguish the flames of this fire in Jesus name amen🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏🧯🙏🌧🙏❗❗❗
444
Johnny tyler
5d ago
This is what happens when you have tree huggers trying to manage forest. They don't want to clean up the forest so mother nature comes along and does it for them.
319
