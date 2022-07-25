ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

California's Oak Fire has expanded rapidly as it scorches more than 16,000 acres near Yosemite National Park

By Dakin Andone, Elizabeth Wolfe
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 1586

LoveTrump
5d ago

Trump tired to get these forests cleaned out of dangerous underbrush, would have employed many people with good pay. That would have made these timber lands way less volatile, but it was turned down. So you got what you asked for, Fires!

Reply(358)
736
James Shipman
5d ago

Dear God please keep these firefighters and people safe and help the firefighters to extinguish the flames of this fire in Jesus name amen🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏🧯🙏🌧🙏❗❗❗

Reply(53)
444
Johnny tyler
5d ago

This is what happens when you have tree huggers trying to manage forest. They don't want to clean up the forest so mother nature comes along and does it for them.

Reply(61)
319
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yosemite National Park#Cal Fire#United Nations#National Weather Service#The Oak Fire#The Sierra Nevada
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy