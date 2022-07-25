Intimate portraits of LGBTQ youths living deep in the Amazon rainforest

The opening of Mohsin Hamid’s The Last White Man, arriving Aug. 2, invokes Franz Kafka’s Gregor Samsa—but with a metamorphosis fitting for the racially charged era in which we live. “One morning,” Hamid writes, “Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown.” At first Anders’ surreal transformation upends his world; he holes up at home, calls in sick to work, and swathes himself in a hoodie and sunglasses to hide his skin when he ventures into the world. He keeps the change a secret from everyone except his longtime friend turned new lover,...

