A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO