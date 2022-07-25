ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat alerts across the US as severe storms hit the Northeast

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot temperature threat continues across various parts of the country...

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Severe Storm
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Weather
Environment
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
People

44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia

More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet

A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
