Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 22:01:00 Expires: 2022-07-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE KENT NEW CASTLE SUSSEX
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Estill, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Rowan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Powell, Montgomery, northern Morgan, southeastern Bath, northwestern Estill, Menifee, southern Rowan and southwestern Elliott Counties through 900 PM EDT At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cornwell to near Harris Ferry. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Frenchburg, Sudith, Rothwell, Cornwell, Olympia Springs, Young Springs and Clay Lick around 815 PM EDT. Ratlitt and Wiseman Crossing Station around 820 PM EDT. Clay City, Powell Valley, Virden, Dan, Big Woods, Waltersville, Scranton, Korea, Westbend and Artville around 825 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Stanton, Ebon, Kellacey, Omer, Vaughns Mill, Paragon, Bangor, Levee, Cottage Furnace, Henry, Zag, Dehart, Yocum, Cat Creek, Rosslyn, Twentysix, Blaze, Woodsbend, Leisure, West Liberty, Pomp, Bowen, Wrigley, Licking River, Lombard, Liberty Road, Means, Cedar Groves, Rogers Chapel, Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Lenox, Haystack, Lick Branch, Fagan, Tabor, Nada, Slade, Elkfork and Steele. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Simcoe Highlands EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, John Day Basin, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, Southern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN HUNTINGDON... NORTHERN MIFFLIN...SOUTHEASTERN CENTRE...NORTH CENTRAL JUNIATA... SOUTHWESTERN SNYDER...SOUTHWESTERN UNION AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH 830 AM EDT At 755 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near State College, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include State College, Lewistown, Woodward, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Lemont, Burnham, Belleville, Houserville, Pine Grove Mills, Milroy, Highland Park, Centre Hall, Yeagertown, McClure, Millheim, Ramblewood, Beaver Springs, Reedsville and Aaronsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clay County in south central Nebraska Southwestern York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Western Fillmore County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Giltner, or 20 miles northeast of Hastings, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stockham around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Henderson, Saronville, Sutton, Lushton, Grafton, Geneva and Fairmont. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 327 and 359. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Richmond; Stanly The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anson County in central North Carolina Southwestern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Richmond County in central North Carolina Southeastern Stanly County in central North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 735 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marshville to near Wadesboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockingham, Wadesboro, Hamlet, Ansonville, Polkton, Norwood, Mount Gilead, Ellerbe, Dobbins Heights and Lilesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Worcester County in central Massachusetts Northwestern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1103 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchendon, or 10 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gardner, Winchendon, Townsend, Templeton, Ashburnham, Ashby and Royalston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern New York. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk County through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huntington Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Commack, Huntington Station, Hauppauge, Syosset, Huntington, Northport, Dix Hills, Woodbury, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, Elwood and Fort Salonga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-27 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Saguache County through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Moffat, or 28 miles southwest of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Saguache County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 90s to lower 100s today and then continue to warm through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will likely be the hottest days with highs ranging from the upper 90s to around 108. Very hot temperatures will continue through at least Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Sebago Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine Southern Oxford County in western Maine Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Northwestern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 826 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hiram, or 12 miles southeast of Fryeburg, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgton, Mechanic Falls, Naples, Gray, Hiram, Cornish, Raymond, Standish, Casco, Limington, Harrison, Brownfield, Denmark, Frye Island, Sebago, Baldwin, Poland, Porter, Oxford and Parsonsfield. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 62 and 70. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 00:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR FRONTIER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND EASTERN HAYES COUNTIES At 1231 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Willow Island to near Curtis to near Wellfleet, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Curtis, Eustis, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Maywood, Quick, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Willow View Campground, Freedom, Orafino, Bluegill Haven Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area, Somerset and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska near mile marker 208. Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 66. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: McDowell; Mingo; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 827 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gilbert Creek, R.d. Bailey Lake, Hanover, Hinch, Gilbert, Panther, Hampden, Meador and Edgarton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Roanoke County in west central Virginia Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia Central Giles County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Northern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia West central Franklin County in west central Virginia Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poplar Hill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Pembroke and Newport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 14:41:00 Expires: 2022-07-27 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 345 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 141 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dubois by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dubois FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 AM EDT this morning for a portion of south central Indiana, including the following area, Dubois. The heavy rain has ended, but additional heavy rain could cause additional nuisance flooding over the next few hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 23:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arapahoe; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL DOUGLAS SOUTHWESTERN ARAPAHOE...SOUTHWESTERN DENVER AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Phelps Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Phelps, Gosper, Furnas and Harlan Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Overton to near Bertrand to near Arapahoe to 9 miles north of Indianola. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Arapahoe, Bertrand and Loomis around 120 AM CDT. Edison around 125 AM CDT. Atlanta around 130 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Holdrege, Oxford, Beaver City, Hollinger, Funk, Stamford, Orleans, Wilsonville, Huntley and Alma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 00:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR FRONTIER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND EASTERN HAYES COUNTIES At 1231 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Willow Island to near Curtis to near Wellfleet, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Curtis, Eustis, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Maywood, Quick, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Willow View Campground, Freedom, Orafino, Bluegill Haven Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area, Somerset and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska near mile marker 208. Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 66. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE

