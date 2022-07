During a routine run at Memorial Park on an oppressively humid day in Houston, I felt as if I were wearing arm and ankle weights. I’ve been a runner for twenty years now, so I’m well versed in mood-boosting playlists and emergency mantras. Nothing worked. Just as I was contemplating taking an Uber back to my car, my eyes caught a flicker of red, white, and blue. An approaching runner was wearing Texas flag running shorts: a white stripe stacked on top of red on the left leg, a blue stripe with our beloved lone star on the right. In the way that only another Texan could understand, the unexpected sight of our state flag sent a jolt of energy through my limbs.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO