Black Hills Pioneer. July 23, 2022. Editorial: ‘Don’t get stuck on stupid’ — good news literacy critical more than ever. That was from Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to a reporter during a Sept. 20, 2005 press conference following Hurricane Katrina. “Don’t confuse the people, please. You’re a part of the public message. So help us get the message straight. And if you don’t understand it, it may be confusing to the people.”

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO