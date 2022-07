Effective: 2022-07-26 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dubois FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 AM EDT this morning for a portion of south central Indiana, including the following area, Dubois. The heavy rain has ended, but additional heavy rain could cause additional nuisance flooding over the next few hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO