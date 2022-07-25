ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Victoria Beckham belts out classic Spice Girls track at karaoke 25 years on

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVztC_0grg3d8v00

David Beckham has shared a clip of wife Victoria performing one of her classic Spice Girls tracks on karaoke 25 years after it was originally released.

The couple were on holiday in France when Posh Spice got up to sing 'Stop' - complete with original moves.

“Karaoke night with the one and only Posh Spice,” David captioned the video on Instagram.

Victoria didn't join the Spice Girls reunion in 2019, however, there's speculation she could be involved with 25th-anniversary plans.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Victoria Beckham bans daughter Harper from social media over ‘terrifying’ body shaming

Victoria Beckham is worried that her and David Beckham’s daughter Harper will be subjected to body shaming when she is old enough to use social media.The fashion designer revealed that the 10-year-old is not on social media currently, but she is concerned about “how cruel people can be”.Victoria, 48, said that her priorities are to make sure Harper is surrounded by “nice friends” and has a good relationship with the family.In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girl said: “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about [body shaming] just yet.“But seeing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
David Beckham
HollywoodLife

Victoria Beckham Sings ‘Stop’ By The Spice Girls During Karaoke & Fans Call Her ‘Posh’ Again: Watch

Victoria Beckham just made the Spice Girls stans even thirstier for a reunion! The British bombshell, known as Posh Spice in the uber-famous girl group, was seen singing one of their biggest hits in a rare clip shared by her husband David Beckham! Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, July 23, the soccer icon posted the video with the caption, “Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice.” In return, Victoria commented, “Only for you David. X”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karaoke#Spice Girls#Posh Spice
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy

Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy