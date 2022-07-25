Victoria Beckham belts out classic Spice Girls track at karaoke 25 years on

David Beckham has shared a clip of wife Victoria performing one of her classic Spice Girls tracks on karaoke 25 years after it was originally released.

The couple were on holiday in France when Posh Spice got up to sing 'Stop' - complete with original moves.

“Karaoke night with the one and only Posh Spice,” David captioned the video on Instagram.

Victoria didn't join the Spice Girls reunion in 2019, however, there's speculation she could be involved with 25th-anniversary plans.