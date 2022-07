The trade deadline is a week away, and the Braves will surely be buying, especially following the season-ending injury to Adam Duvall. Expect them to add at least one outfielder, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they patched up a couple of other holes on their roster as well. The Braves could use another starting pitcher with Ian Anderson struggling, and a team can never have enough bullpen arms. Another option at second base could also become a necessity, depending on the progress made by Ozzie Albies.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO