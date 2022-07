This summer dinosaurs are in Atlantic City and I am thrilled. By the looks of the engagement we’re getting on our Facebook posts about them y’all are excited too. Luminocity DinoSafari is already open with light up dinosaurs in Atlantic City and Jurassic Quest will be in Atlantic City from August 5-7 meaning you have TWO opportunities to see dinosaurs in Atlantic City this summer. We’ve got your details on both!

