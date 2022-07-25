ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Fallen tree, wires close road during severe weather

By Noelle Haynes
 3 days ago

COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fallen tree and wires closed a road Monday morning due to the severe weather.

Struthers Coitsville Road was closed due to the blockage, near its intersection to Cooper Rd. It happened around 4 a.m.

LIVE: Tracking severe weather in the Valley

Officials on the scene said that some trees fell on some live wires and brought them down to the road.

The road has officially reopened and the down wires are fixed.

