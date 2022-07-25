Letter: Keep supporting local businesses, Yakima

YAKIMA -- The City of Yakima is reviewing a proposal that would require property owners to have their name on utility accounts instead of tenants. However, city council members are concerned that this policy could affect the rental market in the valley and put unnecessary liability of payments on landlords.
The heat is on in the Yakima Valley and city officials are urging you to take care of your pets and leave them home not in your car. Last month Yakima City officials issued a warning to pet owners; even on an 85-degree day, leaving your pet in a vehicle for just seven minutes exposes them to temperatures reaching 100 degrees. After 30 minutes, the interior of your vehicle reaches 120 degrees.
The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima. How do you like your steak? Where do you go in Yakima to find steak cooked just the way you like it? There are at least 10 iconic places to get a great steak in Yakima and we know exactly where the locals love to go for it. There are three main sections of town where all of the iconic places to get a great steak are located: Downtown, West Valley, and out near Union Gap.
YAKIMA, Wash. — Detours will go into effect this August for a road preservation project spanning an eight-mile stretch of westbound I-82 between Yakima and Selah. According to crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), contractors will work to preserve I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N 1st St. Transportation leaders expect the month-long project to launch on Monday, August 1.
YAKIMA, Wash. — The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning in most of Washington and Northeast of Oregon from Monday to 11 p.m. Friday (7/29). Many malls, churches and libraries are open as cooling centers in Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Yakima Counties. The Yakima Health...
Natalie Smith, from West Richland, is no stranger to the spotlight when it comes to being featured for her hunting and fishing skills. Back in 2019, we did a story on Natalie when she reeled in a sturgeon from the Columbia river, weighing over 300 pounds. We recently caught up...
Larry Broderson whose born and raised in the Valley has devoted most of his life to giving back to the community and this year is no different. He's planning on personally delivering 92 cases of water and hundreds of dollars worth of snacks to the Cliffdale Fire Department. Today he...
This Friday, July 29th there will be a drive-up event in Toppenish between 9 am and 2 pm. Don't Forget!! There will be a Low-Cost Vaccine Event in Toppenish open to the public. This event will be a drive-up event at the Northern Pacific Railroad Museum and temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits. Please be prepared for a wait in your vehicle with your pets.
Have you noticed all the road and signal work this summer in Yakima?. More road and signal work continues in the Yakima this week that could slow you down if you're driving in the city. Yakima city officials say they'll be upgrading a traffic signal Wednesday, July 27 at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and Front Street.
Upon discovering Japanese beetles in the Grandview area two summers ago, state officials said the invasive species had the potential to spread to adjacent areas quickly. Those fears were realized this week as Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Japanese beetles had been found in Wapato, almost 30 miles from the infested area in Grandview.
A year and a half long investigation has ended with a Tri-Cities business owner pleading guilty to a felony related to a worker’s compensation scam. Rod’s Cars owner Rodney Eugene Dietrich, 47, pleaded guilty recently in Benton Franklin Superior Court to a felony count of failing to provide worker’s compensation.
Extreme and possibly record-breaking heat has arrived in Central Washington and will last at least through this weekend, forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton, Ore., office reported. The weather service has extended its excessive heat warning through 11 p.m. Saturday. Triple-digit high temperatures are forecast for the Yakima...
YAKIMA, Wash. – With temperatures in Yakima and Tri-cities hitting over 100 degrees, the usage of air conditioners has energy consumption is at an all time high. However, local power companies like Pacific Power and Benton PUD said power outages caused by the heat are unlikely because they’ve prepared the grid to handle the extra energy usage.
Plaintiffs suing Yakima County commissioners over alleged violations of the Open Public Meetings Act say they’ve uncovered more than 100 instances where such violations occurred. The plaintiffs are Thurston County Attorney Arthur West and Yakima resident Angie Girard, a write-in candidate challenging Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney for District...
Ask anyone their favorite restaurant for a special occasion or good time and the answers will start rolling in! In the Yakima Valley, I have compiled the most popular spots and would love for you to add your favorites and vote for the number one spot to pamper yourself and those you love with delicious food and awesome memories!
YAKIMA, WA - Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu has been quickly spreading across the state and this year and many state fairs have not taken the Washington State Veterinarian recommendations lightly and chosen not to have birds in person. Recently, The Washington State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle recommended the suspension...
After dealing with pandemic restrictions for much of 2020 and parts of 2021, the number of Yakima Valley air travelers is beginning to take off — even if fewer airplanes are doing so. The Yakima Air Terminal, like other airports across the Pacific Northwest and the nation, is dealing...
When Selah police Chief Dan Christman advertised on Facebook he was looking for people to serve on a committee opposing the bond for a planned police station, he got a lot of responses. Rather than volunteers, the people posting and calling in were wondering if Christman was seriously courting people...
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County pharmacists are cautioning community members to be careful with prescriptions in the heat or risk harmful side effects or rendering medications ineffective. Many prescriptions have labels warning people about sun sensitivity as a potential side effect, but Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital pharmacy director...
If you took part in any sports in school, this little phrase might bring back some vivid memories:. The coach’s insistent whistle. The tired groans. Nobody wants to hear it or talk about it, but with local COVID cases rising again, that’s kind of where we are today.
