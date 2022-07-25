ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Letter: Keep supporting local businesses, Yakima

By Ingrid "Charley" Mulvey
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the editor — I've written before expressing my good experience...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
News Talk KIT

Leave a Dog In a Hot Car in Yakima? You Could Face a Big Fine

The heat is on in the Yakima Valley and city officials are urging you to take care of your pets and leave them home not in your car. Last month Yakima City officials issued a warning to pet owners; even on an 85-degree day, leaving your pet in a vehicle for just seven minutes exposes them to temperatures reaching 100 degrees. After 30 minutes, the interior of your vehicle reaches 120 degrees.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima Washington

The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima. How do you like your steak? Where do you go in Yakima to find steak cooked just the way you like it? There are at least 10 iconic places to get a great steak in Yakima and we know exactly where the locals love to go for it. There are three main sections of town where all of the iconic places to get a great steak are located: Downtown, West Valley, and out near Union Gap.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

I-82 preservation project will create detours from Yakima to Selah

YAKIMA, Wash. — Detours will go into effect this August for a road preservation project spanning an eight-mile stretch of westbound I-82 between Yakima and Selah. According to crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), contractors will work to preserve I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N 1st St. Transportation leaders expect the month-long project to launch on Monday, August 1.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Yakima, WA
107.3 KFFM

Don’t Miss Fridays Vaccine Event for Animals in Toppenish, WA

This Friday, July 29th there will be a drive-up event in Toppenish between 9 am and 2 pm. Don't Forget!! There will be a Low-Cost Vaccine Event in Toppenish open to the public. This event will be a drive-up event at the Northern Pacific Railroad Museum and temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits. Please be prepared for a wait in your vehicle with your pets.
TOPPENISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ingrid
News Talk KIT

Yakima Drivers Time to Use 4-Way Stop Rule Wednesday

Have you noticed all the road and signal work this summer in Yakima?. More road and signal work continues in the Yakima this week that could slow you down if you're driving in the city. Yakima city officials say they'll be upgrading a traffic signal Wednesday, July 27 at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and Front Street.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Japanese beetles found in Wapato, 30 miles from Grandview infestation area

Upon discovering Japanese beetles in the Grandview area two summers ago, state officials said the invasive species had the potential to spread to adjacent areas quickly. Those fears were realized this week as Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Japanese beetles had been found in Wapato, almost 30 miles from the infested area in Grandview.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Excessive heat warning extended for Yakima Valley

Extreme and possibly record-breaking heat has arrived in Central Washington and will last at least through this weekend, forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton, Ore., office reported. The weather service has extended its excessive heat warning through 11 p.m. Saturday. Triple-digit high temperatures are forecast for the Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX 11 and 41

Local power companies say power outages caused by heat are unlikely

YAKIMA, Wash. – With temperatures in Yakima and Tri-cities hitting over 100 degrees, the usage of air conditioners has energy consumption is at an all time high. However, local power companies like Pacific Power and Benton PUD said power outages caused by the heat are unlikely because they’ve prepared the grid to handle the extra energy usage.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Plaintiffs allege more than 100 public meeting violations in lawsuit against Yakima County Commissioners

Plaintiffs suing Yakima County commissioners over alleged violations of the Open Public Meetings Act say they’ve uncovered more than 100 instances where such violations occurred. The plaintiffs are Thurston County Attorney Arthur West and Yakima resident Angie Girard, a write-in candidate challenging Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney for District...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Valley’s Date Night Hot Spots! Which Place is Most Popular?

Ask anyone their favorite restaurant for a special occasion or good time and the answers will start rolling in! In the Yakima Valley, I have compiled the most popular spots and would love for you to add your favorites and vote for the number one spot to pamper yourself and those you love with delicious food and awesome memories!
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

No birds this year at the Central Washington State Fair

YAKIMA, WA - Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu has been quickly spreading across the state and this year and many state fairs have not taken the Washington State Veterinarian recommendations lightly and chosen not to have birds in person. Recently, The Washington State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle recommended the suspension...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: COVID's back — don't let your guard down

If you took part in any sports in school, this little phrase might bring back some vivid memories:. The coach’s insistent whistle. The tired groans. Nobody wants to hear it or talk about it, but with local COVID cases rising again, that’s kind of where we are today.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy