How the avian influenza has impacted Indiana

Parts of Indiana encountered a dazzling surprise early Friday as a burst of bright light soared through the night sky. A "fireball event" occurred over Indiana at approximately 1:52 a.m., with the fireball entering the atmosphere over the town of Advance and ending its flight near the town of Burlington, according to the American Meteor Society. While mainly observed in Indiana, the fireball was also said to have been visible in northern Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
