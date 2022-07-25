ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

How the avian influenza has impacted Indiana

By Stacker
warricknews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled statistics on the avian flu in...

www.warricknews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WTHR

IU Health ranked among best in the nation, No. 1 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent report named Indiana University Health as one of the nation’s top adult hospitals for the 25th consecutive year. U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 35 specialties, procedures and conditions to create its 2022-2023 ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Number of baby boxes in Indiana continues to increase

Indiana’s 86th baby box, where newborns can be anonymously surrendered, is open. The Safe Haven Baby Box organization was founded by Monica Kelsey in 2016. The newest baby box opened in Elwood this week marks another milestone for Kelsey. “I’ll tell you I stand on the frontlines of this...
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Counties with the worst commutes in Indiana

Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
wbiw.com

Indiana State Board of Animal Health says Indiana has reached “free status”, meaning poultry farms affected by the avian flu can get back to business

INDIANA – On Monday, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health released a statement, saying Indiana has officially reached “free status”, meaning poultry farms affected by the avian flu can get back to business, and Indiana as a whole can get back in business with its international financial partners.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Little boy's legacy is saving other Hoosier children

INDIANAPOLIS — A family's push to get an Indiana law that added three rare, genetic diseases to Indiana's newborn screening panel is paying off. Bryce Clausen was diagnosed with Krabbe disease, a rare, genetic neurological disorder, when it was too late for treatment. He died from it in April 2019.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana will stop locking up kids under 12

Edgerrin Hoover was 13 years old when he spent 94 days in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility. He was confined in a cell, away from his family and friends. Reading books was the only way to pass the time. “No one’s mindset is set to be sitting in a...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Influenza#Avian Flu#Department Of Agriculture#Stacker
wfyi.org

Two Indiana electric utilities ask to raise rates for coal ash cleanups, others could follow

The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO wants to raise rates to clean up coal ash ponds at its Michigan City coal plant. Other utilities in the state may be following suit. Activists say NIPSCO's customers shouldn’t have to pay for what they call an “incomplete” cleanup. Though NIPSCO is removing coal ash from its ponds near the plant, it doesn’t plan to clean up coal ash used as fill on the site.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana House proposes larger, costlier taxpayer ‘refund’ plan

House and Senate Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly remain on a collision course over how to provide inflation relief for Hoosiers after committees from both chambers passed bills that take vastly different approaches. The House Ways and Means Committee voted 22-0 Tuesday to advance House Bill 1001, an economic...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
WISH-TV

Much-needed rainfall finally hits Indy metro area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thunderstorms on Wednesday morning was a welcomed sound and sight across some spots of central Indiana. Indianapolis and surrounding metro areas have been missing out on several batches of rain over the last week. While much of the state has been picking up rain, a slim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates continue to rise

Unemployment rates continue to move higher in Northwest Indiana. Lake County's unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in June, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development — one percentage point higher than it was in May. Porter County's rate went from 2.7 to 3.4 percent. Lake County no...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
beckersasc.com

Fired physician sues Indiana hospital, alleges ADA violation, gender bias

A fired Indiana physician is suing her former employer, Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital, alleging she was illegally discriminated against after becoming ill due to dangerous office conditions, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported July 25. Kimberly Gatzimos, MD, was employed at the hospital from 2000 until her Jan. 21 termination,...
LEBANON, IN
NBC Chicago

‘Brilliant' Fireball Captured Soaring Across Indiana Skies

Parts of Indiana encountered a dazzling surprise early Friday as a burst of bright light soared through the night sky. A "fireball event" occurred over Indiana at approximately 1:52 a.m., with the fireball entering the atmosphere over the town of Advance and ending its flight near the town of Burlington, according to the American Meteor Society. While mainly observed in Indiana, the fireball was also said to have been visible in northern Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Where did Indiana’s bald eagles come from?

INDIANA – Watch the video below video and discover how the Department of Natural Resource’s bald eagle reintroduction project transformed the presence of these majestic birds in Indiana. Through archival video footage and current interviews with the original biologists, learn the steps taken to bring this iconic American...
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Indiana Republicans pass abortion bill

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. (WTVO) — Republican lawmakers in Indiana narrowly advanced a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state. A special committee voted seven to five in favor of the proposal. It prohibits abortions, except in cases of rape or if the mother’s life is in danger. The bill was met with protests […]
INDIANA STATE
newyorkcitynews.net

SkyWater to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota: U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology, in partnership with the state and Purdue University, has announced plans to invest $1.8 billion in a chip research and production facility in Indiana. The announcement comes one day after the U.S. Senate approved a slimmed-down version of the "CHIPS Act," which aims...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy