Poll shows that Boris Johnson is still the preferred PM amongst Tory members

A new poll has revealed that Tory voters are still holding a candle for Boris Johnson.

The poll, which was discussed on Sky News this morning, shows that 40 per cent of people who voted Conservative in the last general election believe him to be the best man for the job, while 29 per cent favour Rishi Sunak and 24 per cent like Liz Truss. 7 per cent said they didn't know who would be the best PM.

While lots of people are probably pleased to see the back of him, this is not the first sign that not everyone wants Johnson gone as PM and the Telegraph reported that 10,000 Conservative party members have signed a petition to the party demanding a vote on whether Johnson should resign.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Meanwhile, it has been reported that some members of the party are threatening to spoil their ballot papers by writing "Boris" because they'd seemingly rather do that than vote for those shortlisted by MPs, Sunak and Truss.

We find out the results of the leadership election on 5 September. Until then, we expect more nonsense like this.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.