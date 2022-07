A food I've heard of for years but haven't actually tried until maybe a few years ago is something simply called pork belly. Think of it like chopped up super juicy pork chop but the skin on top is basically a pork rind on top of each bite. They're amazing! A few Chinese restaurants in Seattle serve this but not very common outside of hyper-Asian areas so Seattle was my closest option for my pork belly fix. That is, until I saw it on the menu at a restaurant in town.

SELAH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO