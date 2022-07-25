Letter: Venables is our best option for county clerk

The heat is on in the Yakima Valley and city officials are urging you to take care of your pets and leave them home not in your car. Last month Yakima City officials issued a warning to pet owners; even on an 85-degree day, leaving your pet in a vehicle for just seven minutes exposes them to temperatures reaching 100 degrees. After 30 minutes, the interior of your vehicle reaches 120 degrees.

