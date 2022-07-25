ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Letter: Venables is our best option for county clerk

By Phil Bird
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the editor — Professional, calm and thoughtful, easily approachable,...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Plaintiffs allege more than 100 public meeting violations in lawsuit against Yakima County Commissioners

Plaintiffs suing Yakima County commissioners over alleged violations of the Open Public Meetings Act say they’ve uncovered more than 100 instances where such violations occurred. The plaintiffs are Thurston County Attorney Arthur West and Yakima resident Angie Girard, a write-in candidate challenging Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney for District...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Leave a Dog In a Hot Car in Yakima? You Could Face a Big Fine

The heat is on in the Yakima Valley and city officials are urging you to take care of your pets and leave them home not in your car. Last month Yakima City officials issued a warning to pet owners; even on an 85-degree day, leaving your pet in a vehicle for just seven minutes exposes them to temperatures reaching 100 degrees. After 30 minutes, the interior of your vehicle reaches 120 degrees.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
News Talk KIT

Yakima Drivers Time to Use 4-Way Stop Rule Wednesday

Have you noticed all the road and signal work this summer in Yakima?. More road and signal work continues in the Yakima this week that could slow you down if you're driving in the city. Yakima city officials say they'll be upgrading a traffic signal Wednesday, July 27 at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and Front Street.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

I-82 preservation project will create detours from Yakima to Selah

YAKIMA, Wash. — Detours will go into effect this August for a road preservation project spanning an eight-mile stretch of westbound I-82 between Yakima and Selah. According to crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), contractors will work to preserve I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N 1st St. Transportation leaders expect the month-long project to launch on Monday, August 1.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

No birds this year at the Central Washington State Fair

YAKIMA, WA - Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu has been quickly spreading across the state and this year and many state fairs have not taken the Washington State Veterinarian recommendations lightly and chosen not to have birds in person. Recently, The Washington State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle recommended the suspension...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clerk S Office#Phil Bird
Yakima Herald Republic

Japanese beetles found in Wapato, 30 miles from Grandview infestation area

Upon discovering Japanese beetles in the Grandview area two summers ago, state officials said the invasive species had the potential to spread to adjacent areas quickly. Those fears were realized this week as Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Japanese beetles had been found in Wapato, almost 30 miles from the infested area in Grandview.
GRANDVIEW, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County PUD Outages Get Squirrely Over the Weekend

Chelan County PUD crews were contending with nature over the weekend, resulting in three power outages throughout the valley. Around 5:41 a.m. on July 22, Chelan County PUD reported a power outage in the Lake Wenatchee area that left 600 customers without power. Power was later restored around 11:30 a.m.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Yakima Herald Republic

Excessive heat warning extended for Yakima Valley

Extreme and possibly record-breaking heat has arrived in Central Washington and will last at least through this weekend, forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton, Ore., office reported. The weather service has extended its excessive heat warning through 11 p.m. Saturday. Triple-digit high temperatures are forecast for the Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: COVID's back — don't let your guard down

If you took part in any sports in school, this little phrase might bring back some vivid memories:. The coach’s insistent whistle. The tired groans. Nobody wants to hear it or talk about it, but with local COVID cases rising again, that’s kind of where we are today.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima gang member charged in robbery of Lower Valley farmer

Prosecutors have charged a Yakima gang member with first-degree robbery, alleging he demanded a farmer’s wallet at gunpoint. Jesse Rodarte Jr., 34, was charged July 18 in Yakima County Superior Court. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called around 3:40 p.m. July 13 for a report of an armed robbery....
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Human Society Handles More Than 100 Adoptions During Weekend Special

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) says more than 100 animals have new homes resulting from its reduced adoption fee weekend. The animal shelter partnered with the nationwide coalition Best Friends Animal Society to offer the reduced fees between Friday and Sunday. The Humane Society recently announced its shelter was...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy