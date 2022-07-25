Letter: Venables is our best option for county clerk

Plaintiffs suing Yakima County commissioners over alleged violations of the Open Public Meetings Act say they’ve uncovered more than 100 instances where such violations occurred. The plaintiffs are Thurston County Attorney Arthur West and Yakima resident Angie Girard, a write-in candidate challenging Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney for District...
YAKIMA -- The City of Yakima is reviewing a proposal that would require property owners to have their name on utility accounts instead of tenants. However, city council members are concerned that this policy could affect the rental market in the valley and put unnecessary liability of payments on landlords.
When Selah police Chief Dan Christman advertised on Facebook he was looking for people to serve on a committee opposing the bond for a planned police station, he got a lot of responses. Rather than volunteers, the people posting and calling in were wondering if Christman was seriously courting people...
The heat is on in the Yakima Valley and city officials are urging you to take care of your pets and leave them home not in your car. Last month Yakima City officials issued a warning to pet owners; even on an 85-degree day, leaving your pet in a vehicle for just seven minutes exposes them to temperatures reaching 100 degrees. After 30 minutes, the interior of your vehicle reaches 120 degrees.
Have you noticed all the road and signal work this summer in Yakima?. More road and signal work continues in the Yakima this week that could slow you down if you're driving in the city. Yakima city officials say they'll be upgrading a traffic signal Wednesday, July 27 at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and Front Street.
YAKIMA, Wash. — Detours will go into effect this August for a road preservation project spanning an eight-mile stretch of westbound I-82 between Yakima and Selah. According to crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), contractors will work to preserve I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N 1st St. Transportation leaders expect the month-long project to launch on Monday, August 1.
YAKIMA, WA - Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu has been quickly spreading across the state and this year and many state fairs have not taken the Washington State Veterinarian recommendations lightly and chosen not to have birds in person. Recently, The Washington State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle recommended the suspension...
YAKIMA, Wash. — The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning in most of Washington and Northeast of Oregon from Monday to 11 p.m. Friday (7/29). Many malls, churches and libraries are open as cooling centers in Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Yakima Counties. The Yakima Health...
Selah police arrested a Richland man they said led police on a high-speed chase with a stolen city truck and trailer after a burglary at the Public Works Department on Tuesday. A Selah police officer spotted a white pickup pulling a trailer loaded with construction equipment and power tools going...
Upon discovering Japanese beetles in the Grandview area two summers ago, state officials said the invasive species had the potential to spread to adjacent areas quickly. Those fears were realized this week as Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Japanese beetles had been found in Wapato, almost 30 miles from the infested area in Grandview.
Chelan County PUD crews were contending with nature over the weekend, resulting in three power outages throughout the valley. Around 5:41 a.m. on July 22, Chelan County PUD reported a power outage in the Lake Wenatchee area that left 600 customers without power. Power was later restored around 11:30 a.m.
A year and a half long investigation has ended with a Tri-Cities business owner pleading guilty to a felony related to a worker’s compensation scam. Rod’s Cars owner Rodney Eugene Dietrich, 47, pleaded guilty recently in Benton Franklin Superior Court to a felony count of failing to provide worker’s compensation.
As a blistering heat wave takes a hold of the Valley this week, some family members of inmates are concerned about the real conditions behind bars. "I try to keep him positive, but he's like sometimes I get panicked because I feel like I'm so hot that I'm going to stop breathing," said Kay Cee, the mother of an incarcerated man in Yakima County Jail.
Extreme and possibly record-breaking heat has arrived in Central Washington and will last at least through this weekend, forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton, Ore., office reported. The weather service has extended its excessive heat warning through 11 p.m. Saturday. Triple-digit high temperatures are forecast for the Yakima...
If you took part in any sports in school, this little phrase might bring back some vivid memories:. The coach’s insistent whistle. The tired groans. Nobody wants to hear it or talk about it, but with local COVID cases rising again, that’s kind of where we are today.
After dealing with pandemic restrictions for much of 2020 and parts of 2021, the number of Yakima Valley air travelers is beginning to take off — even if fewer airplanes are doing so. The Yakima Air Terminal, like other airports across the Pacific Northwest and the nation, is dealing...
Prosecutors have charged a Yakima gang member with first-degree robbery, alleging he demanded a farmer’s wallet at gunpoint. Jesse Rodarte Jr., 34, was charged July 18 in Yakima County Superior Court. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called around 3:40 p.m. July 13 for a report of an armed robbery....
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A search is on for a person who stole a car off a Washington state ferry moments before a hit-and-run. Washington State Patrol said the male suspect stole a 2006 gray Audi A3 on the ferry Wenatchee at the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal Tuesday evening around 11 p.m.
If you'd like to enjoy the remainder of the summer smoke free Yakima Fire Department Firefighters say than be careful with anything that could start a fire. They say that because if a fire does start it'll likely be caused by a human. 80 percent of all fires in the state are started by people.
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) says more than 100 animals have new homes resulting from its reduced adoption fee weekend. The animal shelter partnered with the nationwide coalition Best Friends Animal Society to offer the reduced fees between Friday and Sunday. The Humane Society recently announced its shelter was...
