Accidents

Knodishall homes evacuated after large fire on common

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomes were evacuated after a "large fire" on a common, the fire service said. Sixteen appliances from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze on Knodishall Common at about 20:00...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Woman dies and three others are rushed to hospital after vintage caravan catches fire at glamping site

A woman has been killed and three people have been taken to hospital after a vintage caravan caught fire on a farm near Saxmundham in Suffolk early on Sunday morning. Fire crews, the ambulance service and police descended on the Happy Days Retro Vacations caravan site at Wardspring Farm in Leiston Road shortly after the fatal blaze broke out at around 4.40am.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal

A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Briton Jack Fenton killed in Greek helicopter accident

A man has died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece. It is believed Jack Fenton, from Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens. Greek police arrested two pilots and a member of the ground crew in connection with the 22-year-old's death. They are facing charges of negligent homicide.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

DART: 'Frightened' passengers forced open train doors

A woman who was on a train in which some passengers forced open doors and walked on the tracks said it had been an "unbelievably hot and frightening" situation. Gardaí (Irish police) and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Bray on Sunday afternoon. Irish Rail has apologised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
BBC

County lines drugs raids leads to dozens of arrests

More than 120 people have been arrested in a four-day crackdown on county lines drug dealing across south-west England. Drugs with a street value of £638,000 were seized by five police forces between 4 and 8 July, along with £180,000 cash and weapons. The raids also resulted in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man denied time with dying wife due to hospital "chaos"

A man says he was denied time with his dying wife because she was waiting in hospital for six weeks for a social care package. Andy Shearman, from Ilminster in Somerset, described the system at Musgrove Hospital as "organised chaos". His wife Hilary is now home and receiving palliative care.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

LA shooting: Two dead and five injured after ‘multiple shooters’ open fire at Los Angeles park

At least two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a crowd had gathered for a car show.Seven people were shot at by one or two shooters at Peck Park in Los Angeles’ San Pedro neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, and were rushed to hospital, the Los Angeles fire department said. Two of them later died, authorities said.The LA police department said it was not an active shooting situation when they responded to the shooting around 3.50pm at the park.“Around 3.50pm, Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Leicester: Biker who died after collision with child on A6 named

A biker who died after a crash on the A6 has been named by police. Jack Broderick, 29, was involved in a collision with a child on the city-bound carriageway on 20 July shortly before 20:00 BST. He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he died...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Husband charged with murder after body of ‘kind and caring’ school teacher, 29, found in undergrowth

The husband of a primary school teacher whose body was found in undergrowth has been charged with her murder.Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead near the South Yorkshire village of Brierley on Sunday.She was last seen at her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, just before midnight on Friday and her disappearance was described as “completely out of character”.Ms Fisher’s husband Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with her murder.The couple is understood to have welcomed a child about six months ago. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It is absolutely terrifying how quickly it can all happen': Hero farmer reveals how he took fight against wildfires into his own hands by ploughing through crops after seeing smoke billowing from neighbour's field

A hero farmer has revealed how he battled an 'absolutely terrifying' wildfire by ploughing through crops after seeing smoke billowing from his neighbour's field. Bill Alexander stepped in 'without hesitation' after an inferno began to spread across almost 20 acres of land at Lenham Heath, between Maidstone and Ashford, in Kent just before 3.15pm on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

