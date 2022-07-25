Knodishall homes evacuated after large fire on common

At least two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a crowd had gathered for a car show.Seven people were shot at by one or two shooters at Peck Park in Los Angeles’ San Pedro neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, and were rushed to hospital, the Los Angeles fire department said. Two of them later died, authorities said.The LA police department said it was not an active shooting situation when they responded to the shooting around 3.50pm at the park.“Around 3.50pm, Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of...

