Virginia Basketball Makes Top 10 for Four-Star Freddie Dilione

North Carolina's No. 1 player included UVA in his top ten schools

North Carolina's No. 1 prospect included UVA in his top 10 schools. Courtesy of 336 Edits

The Virginia basketball program made an offer to Freddie Dilione way back in early May when he was still rated a three-star prospect. Dilione, who has since become one of the most coveted prospects in the country in the class of 2023, immediately scheduled a visit to Charlottesville for the following weekend.

Nearly three months later, Tony Bennett's early work building a relationship with Dilione has been rewarded as the Cavaliers made the cut in Dilione's top 10 list of schools released on Sunday. Virginia was included along with Alabama, Tennessee, Wake Forest, VCU, NC State, Texas, Charleston, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

The recruiting stock for the 6'4", 185-pound combo guard has skyrocketed this summer and he now holds an impressive list of offers from over 20 programs. 247Sports rates the Raleigh native as the No. 72 overall prospect in the class of 2023, the No. 15 combo guard in the country, and the No. 1-ranked player from the state of North Carolina.

In addition to his official visit to UVA back in May, Dilione has taken officials to Tennessee and VCU, who was one of the earliest schools to recruit him, as well as an unofficial visit to NC State. Dilione is planning to take visits to Wake Forest and Alabama this week. More visits are likely still to come as Dilione has yet to announce a date for his college decision.

UVA is seeking its second commitment in the class of 2023, having already landed another state's No. 1 prospect in 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd. The Cavaliers are also finalists for four-star guard Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN) and four-star wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA).

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Virginia basketball updated class of 2023 offers (; 0:56)

