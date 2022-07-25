ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 10 for Four-Star Freddie Dilione

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFgpx_0grfyUDv00

North Carolina's No. 1 player included UVA in his top ten schools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wt8TJ_0grfyUDv00
North Carolina's No. 1 prospect included UVA in his top 10 schools.

Courtesy of 336 Edits

The Virginia basketball program made an offer to Freddie Dilione way back in early May when he was still rated a three-star prospect. Dilione, who has since become one of the most coveted prospects in the country in the class of 2023, immediately scheduled a visit to Charlottesville for the following weekend.

Nearly three months later, Tony Bennett's early work building a relationship with Dilione has been rewarded as the Cavaliers made the cut in Dilione's top 10 list of schools released on Sunday. Virginia was included along with Alabama, Tennessee, Wake Forest, VCU, NC State, Texas, Charleston, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

The recruiting stock for the 6'4", 185-pound combo guard has skyrocketed this summer and he now holds an impressive list of offers from over 20 programs. 247Sports rates the Raleigh native as the No. 72 overall prospect in the class of 2023, the No. 15 combo guard in the country, and the No. 1-ranked player from the state of North Carolina.

In addition to his official visit to UVA back in May, Dilione has taken officials to Tennessee and VCU, who was one of the earliest schools to recruit him, as well as an unofficial visit to NC State. Dilione is planning to take visits to Wake Forest and Alabama this week. More visits are likely still to come as Dilione has yet to announce a date for his college decision.

UVA is seeking its second commitment in the class of 2023, having already landed another state's No. 1 prospect in 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.  The Cavaliers are also finalists for four-star guard Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN) and four-star wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA).

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Virginia basketball updated class of 2023 offers (; 0:56)

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Leah Boggs | UVA Softball

Virginia and Maryland Battling for Top Basketball Recruits

Virginia Football Players Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2022

Virginia Football Target TyLyric Coleman Nearing Decision

Top 50 Guard Jaeden Mustaf Eyeing Potential Visit to UVA Basketball

Fast-Rising Guard Elijah Gertrude Visiting Virginia Basketball Next Week

Virginia Basketball Recruiting: The Search for UVA's Next Point Guard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big recruiting target visiting UNC basketball on Monday

The UNC basketball program is hosting a big recruiting target on campus for an official visit on Monday. Per Inside Carolina, four-star power forward T.J. Power is on campus for an official visit just days after having an impressive showing at the Peach Jam in Georgia. Per the report, the forward and his family decided to drive from the event to UNC and take an official visit, allowing him to communicate with the staff while he is there. On Sunday, his family drove to the Triangle area to visit with family. And on Monday, he’ll be on Carolina’s campus for an official...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
City
Burke, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Charlottesville, VA
Basketball
Charlottesville, VA
College Basketball
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Basketball
BlueDevilCountry

Decommitted recruit must want Duke basketball to enter race

The Duke basketball recruiters may not have much room for Compass Prep (Ariz.) small forward Mookie Cook in their supremely loaded 2023 class. After all, the Blue Devils already boast commitments from two five-star 2023 forwards in Mackenzie Mgbako and Sean Stewart, not to mention five-star 2023 guards Caleb Foster and Jared McCain.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Bennett
On3.com

Who did Kentucky head coach John Calipari watch at Peach Jam?

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was front and center the majority of the time in North Augusta, South Carolina. Nike’s Peach Jam brought some of the country’s top talent together to compete under one roof. On3 was also on the sidelines with John Calipari, and here are the players we saw him following at Peach Jam.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Cavaliers#Nc State#Uva#Wake Forest#Vcu#Texas A M#Raleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC freshman Seth Trimble meets with Vince Carter

Former UNC guard Vince Carter isn’t shy about his love for the North Carolina basketball program. He also does as much as he can to give back to the team whenever he can. Over the weekend, he met with current UNC basketball freshman guard Seth Trimble.  Trimble was the highest-ranked member of the 2022 recruiting class for Carolina, ranked No. 35 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. His role will be extremely valuable this season, being the primary backup guard for Caleb Love and RJ Davis – a role UNC didn’t have last year.  Trimble, like Carter, is a highlight reel waiting to happen....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Offers Richmond Guard Davin Cosby

Davin Cosby's recruitment has picked up significantly in the month of July after his impressive performances at the Adidas 3SSB Championships. This week, LSU and Tennessee extended offers to the Benedictine (Richmond, VA) guard on Sunday followed by USC on Monday. On Tuesday, it was Tony Bennett's turn, as Cosby announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from Virginia following a zoom call.
RICHMOND, VA
ESPN

Touted football recruit Jaylen Mbakwe picks Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's defensive backfield depth got another leg up courtesy of Jaylen Mbakwe's commitment Tuesday. Mbakwe, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from Pinson, Alabama, is No. 5 on the 2024 ESPN 300. "Obviously Alabama is a championship-winning program," Mbakwe told ESPN. "I'm a winner. So that stood out to me. Academic program....
PINSON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
247Sports

Anderson sets decision day

On Monday afternoon, Markee Anderson announced a date for his college decision, and the South Carolina Gamecocks are among the schools in contention. It’s set for July 31 at 3 p.m. Clemson, North Carolina and LSU round out the list of finalists for Anderson, who is the 247Sports Composite’s No. 6-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. According to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, the Gamecocks are the favorite to land him.
COLUMBIA, SC
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy