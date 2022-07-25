Kel Mitchell Is Very Grateful for ‘Good Burger’—and God

Mama June surprised fans in June by announcing she married her boyfriend Justin Stroud in a secret ceremony in March. Apparently, fans weren’t the only surprised ones. In an interview on July 11, two of the 42-year-old reality star’s daughters, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 22, revealed they had no idea their mother had tied the knot with her 34-year-old beau when she announced the news. “We didn’t know about it,” Lauryn confirmed to E! News. Lauryn even said she received a “receipt” in the mail that her mother had applied for a marriage certificate, but Mama June denied such plans. “I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married’ and we were very, very shocked,” she explained.

