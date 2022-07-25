ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kel Mitchell Is Very Grateful for ‘Good Burger’—and God

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome years back, a couple approached Kel Mitchell with a wild story. “They said they saw Good Burger on their first date… and then they got married,” Mitchell says with a wide grin. “They got married because of Good Burger!”. I, too, saw Good Burger in...

HipHopDX.com

Loon On Reuniting With ‘Big Brother’ Diddy: ‘I Was Always Yearning For That Reunion’

Former Bad Boy artist Loon has expressed nothing but high praise for his ex-label boss, Diddy, in a new interview following his release from prison. Speaking on the Say Less podcast, the Harlem native reflected on his conversion to Islam and how Hip Hop fueled his transformation, and he also discussed why he “needed” to reunite with Puff weeks after he was released from prison.
Page Six

Tom Sandoval on making ‘bigger’ music than his ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars

Tom Sandoval says he makes “bigger” music than his “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars – and he means that in the most literal sense. “I would say that what I’m doing is a bigger production and that’s why it’s called Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras because we’re f–king extra as f–k,” he told Page Six exclusively Saturday night after his cover band’s latest concert.
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo Says She & Pumpkin Had No Idea Mama June Married Justin Stroud

Mama June surprised fans in June by announcing she married her boyfriend Justin Stroud in a secret ceremony in March. Apparently, fans weren’t the only surprised ones. In an interview on July 11, two of the 42-year-old reality star’s daughters, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 22, revealed they had no idea their mother had tied the knot with her 34-year-old beau when she announced the news. “We didn’t know about it,” Lauryn confirmed to E! News. Lauryn even said she received a “receipt” in the mail that her mother had applied for a marriage certificate, but Mama June denied such plans. “I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married’ and we were very, very shocked,” she explained.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Return to the Show

“Chicago PD” star Tracy Spiridakos has returned from her tropical vacation to the Windy City, ready to start filming Season 10 of the procedural. Earlier this summer, Spiridakos posted several phenomenal vacation updates. She visited Greece in early June, sharing gorgeous photos of the rolling landscape and blue ocean waters. More recently, she spent time with a friend in another tropical landscape, with sandy beaches and pools and drinks.
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him

Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
HipHopDX.com

Public Enemy's Flavor Flav Posts 3-Year-Old Son On Instagram For First Time

Los Angeles, CA – Public Enemy member Flavor Flav is the father to eight children, his youngest being 3-year-old Jordan. While the former Flavor of Love star initially questioned the paternity of his son, the 63-year-old Hip Hop legend has finally come to terms with the fact he did, in fact, father the child with his ex-manager Kate Gammell.
TVLine

Tony Dow Dead at 77, Following Premature Death Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on the classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, died on Wednesday at the age of 77. Dow was still in hospice care Tuesday when his death was prematurely announced. “Tony’s wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans,” according to a statement on his Facebook page. “As we are sure you can understand, this has been a very trying time for her. We have since received a call from...
bravotv.com

Katie Maloney Steps Out to Support Tom Schwartz at the Grand Opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s

At the opening of Tom’s restaurant with Tom Sandoval, another set of Vanderpump Rules exes also hit the red carpet. To quote the immortal words of Scheana Shay: It’s all happening. On Tuesday, July 19, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval hosted a grand opening party for their restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s. And they definitely had the support of their Vanderpump Rules crew at the event held at the brand-new West Hollywood hotspot.
urbanbellemag.com

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie’s Trip Goes Left + Brooke & Jackie Nearly Come to Blows

On the recent episode of “Basketball Wives,” Jackie receives more criticism from the other ladies due to her trip. Jackie wanted them to come with her to the desert as she researches an upcoming role she has in a horror movie. Since it’s the first horror movie she’s ever done, she wants to do all she can to prepare. However, Brooke and the others are disappointed that Jackie didn’t book rooms at a 4-star hotel after she said she would.
