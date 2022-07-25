ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodman Library Buzz for week of July 25

By The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

Featured program

Summer Movie Series – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Rodman Public Library’s summer movie series will continue with a 2016 American computer-animated musical adventure from Walt Disney Pictures. Due to licensing agreements, the library cannot reveal the title of the film in mainstream public media. August’s feature tells the story a strong-willed daughter of a chief of a Polynesian village, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with a goddess. The free screening will include fresh popcorn, thanks to Friends of Rodman Public Library. No registration is required, but children younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 107.

Ongoing programs

Kids Gaming – 4 p.m. Aug. 3. Event is held the first Wednesday of each month at Rodman Public Library's Main Library Auditorium. Children ages 8-12 are treated to open play of video games, Minecraft, etc. on devices provided by the library. For information, contact the Children’s Department at 330-821-2665, ext. 223.

Tech Time Thursday – 11 a.m. Thursdays. A librarian is on hand for an hour every week to answer basic questions about your computer or electronic devices, such as cellphones, laptops and tablets. No registration required. For information, call the Main Library at 330-821-2665, ext. 216.

Bookmobile at Alliance Farmers’ Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30. In addition to its usual service as a traveling 34-foot library, the RPL Bookmobile will provide take-and-make craft projects (while supplies last) for children during its stop at Alliance Farmers’ Market. For a complete look at the Bookmobile weekly schedule, visit rodmanlibrary.com/bookmobile.

Book Clubs

Books and Coffee – 6:30 p.m. Aug. at The Branch. Club usually meets the second Monday of the month at the Rodman Branch Library, however, the group will meet on the first Monday in August due to a scheduling conflict. Led by Charlene Duro, the selected title will be “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” by Anderson Cooper. For more information, call 330-821-1313.

Teen Book Club – 4 p.m. Aug. 15. Club meets on the third Monday of each month in the conference room at the Main Library. Led by Jaime Gross, selected title for July is “Uglies,” by Scott Westerfeld. For more information, call 330-821-2665 ext. 217.

True Crime Junkies – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16. The discussion group led by reference librarian Ashley Mock meets the third Tuesday of the month at the Main Library. The August selection is “A Thousand Live: The Untold Story of Jonestown,” by Julie Scheeres. Due to some subject matter, participants in the club must be at least 18 years old. Registration is required at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 215.

Kids Book Club – 4:15 p.m. Aug. 17. RPL invites children ages 8-12 to join the club that meets the third Wednesday of each month. “Nathaniel Fludd Beastologist: Flight of the Phoenix,” by R.L. LaFevers, is the selected title for August. Led by Stacy Digianantonio, Kids Book Club meetings include a brief discussion of the book, a fun activity and a snack. Registration is required for each session at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup or by calling the Children’s Department at 330-821-2665, ext. 223.

RPL Evening Book Club – 6 p.m. Aug. 22. Club meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Main Library. The August selection is “The Lacuna,” by Barbara Kingsolver. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 107.

