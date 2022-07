While many Nashville-bound travelers set their sights on Broadway, those in the know — particularly the locals — will inform you that East Nashville is where it’s at. Located on the opposite side of the Cumberland River, this area is beloved by creatives, foodies, and new business owners alike, thanks to its bustling ambiance and neighborhood feel. Known for vintage shops, artisanal boutiques, and loads of great places to eat and drink, it’s no surprise that this charming neighborhood is the go-to destination for those who love good food and good drinks.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO