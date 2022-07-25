Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports a teen is facing several charges after deputies say he stole from a Dollar General store. Deputies were called out to the store on KY 11 in the Little Poplar Creek area. Once they arrived at the scene and started an investigation, they found a 17-year-old boy entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money. Police say he got away with about $100 and took off on foot. Deputies later found the suspect at a nearby home. As deputies took him into custody, police say he resisted, fighting and threatening them. The suspect, who was not identified because he is under 18, is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

1 DAY AGO