Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff asked the public for help locating a stolen truck on Wednesday. The truck was last seen in the Canada Town Community, according to a post on the sheriff’s department Facebook page. If you have any information, you are encouraged to...
MCKEE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigate a homicide that took place Saturday in Jackson County. According to KSP, KSP’s Richmond Post received a call on July 23 around 8:33 p.m. from Jackson County 911 requesting investigative assistance regarding a dead woman located inside of a residence on Rice Hill Road in McKee.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have officially charged the driver of a car they say caused a crash that killed three people in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 Monday night. Joshua Poore, 21, of Clovis, California was released from UK Medical Center in Lexington on Wednesday and taken...
Nancy Ky. (July 26, 2022) – Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, at approximately 2:12 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on the Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County. This accident resulted in one Fatality. The initial investigation indicates that a 2002 Buick Park...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently looking for a missing man. 61-year-old Billy Rogers was last seen on Tuesday, July 19th, at around 2:00 AM near Tuttle Road, south of London. If anyone has any information, please call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or at 606-878-7000....
One of the two Pike County inmates who walked away from a work detail is now back in custody after spending over a month running from law enforcement. 42-year-old Larry Foster, of Burnside, was booked into the Pike County Detention Center on Monday evening. Foster had previously been serving a...
The person or persons suspected of killing an elderly eastern Kentucky woman are on the run, possibly in the victim’s vehicle. Kentucky State Police on Saturday night at approximately 8:30 responded to a residence on Rice Hill Road in McKee, in Jackson County, and located 83-year-old Mary King Abrams deceased.
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating after a person died due to a three-vehicle crash at around 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday. Troopers said it appeared Michael Fillmore, 41, from Hemet, California, was driving west on Cumberland Parkway when he lost control of his car and crossed into the path of a truck driven by a 19-year-old. A semi-truck was also involved in the crash and was hit by both vehicles, according to a release from officials.
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. — A Monticello man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a firefighter. On July 24, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle collision on Dreyfus Road in Berea. According to arrest citations, a black 2011 Toyota Camry was found...
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police said one person died in a crash in Pulaski County on Tuesday. KSP said the three-car crash happened on the Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County. They said a car was heading west when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crossed...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 7:36 a.m.: Officials said Parrett was found. Jackson County emergency officials issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman. They say, Carol Parrett, 75, is missing. Officials say she is suspected of suffering from dementia. She was last wearing a mint green, long-sleeve shirt,...
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports a teen is facing several charges after deputies say he stole from a Dollar General store. Deputies were called out to the store on KY 11 in the Little Poplar Creek area. Once they arrived at the scene and started an investigation, they found a 17-year-old boy entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money. Police say he got away with about $100 and took off on foot. Deputies later found the suspect at a nearby home. As deputies took him into custody, police say he resisted, fighting and threatening them. The suspect, who was not identified because he is under 18, is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One teen is facing several charges after police say he stole from a Knox County Dollar General store. Last Tuesday, deputies were called to the store on KY 11 in the Little Poplar Creek area. Once they arrived at the scene and started an investigation,...
RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — High above the Kentucky River along Interstate 75 sit the Clays Ferry Overlook. The historic wall is also the site of recent vandalism that’s frustrating property owner Jay Webb. “Saturday evening, I came by and out of the corner of my eye I...
One man was arrested and charged with murder in Pulaski County. Officers responded to a call of a shooting on Paradise Lake Drive at around 10:46 AM on Saturday morning. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 57-year-old John Stacy in connection to the shooting. Stacy was separately charged with attempted...
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a death in Jackson County. On Saturday, around 8:30 PM, Troopers received a call concerning a dead woman who had been found in a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee. 83-year-old Mary King Abrams is said to have potentially suffered fatal injuries...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More information has been released about a crash on I-75 that killed three people. Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-75 when it hit a Nissan Altima. Deputies said the crash caused “catastrophic damage to both vehicles.”
Comments / 1