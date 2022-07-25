ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Ezra Challenges LF System For U.K. Chart Crown

By Lars Brandle
 3 days ago
George Ezra performs during The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on Feb. 20, 2019 in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage

LF System is dancing to another U.K. chart title with “Afraid To Feel,” though George Ezra could have his own plans.

Eza’s “Green Green Grass” is steadily growing, and is set for a new chart peak. Lifted from Gold Rush Kid, his third consecutive U.K. albums chart leader, “Green Green Grass” lifts 3-2 on the First Look chart. It’s Ezra’s seventh U.K. Top 10 entry.

The leader on the chart blast is LF System’s disco-channeling hit, which remains on track for a fourth consecutive week at No. 1.

Meanwhile, this week’s highest new entry could belong to British rapper Central Cee, whose new number “Doja” is set for a No. 4 entry. If it holds its position, it’ll give the London artist his fourth U.K. Top 10.

Finally, Billie Eilish is set for her 16th U.K. Top 40 appearance with “TV,” which arrived without fanfare last week. It’s new at No. 18 on the chart blast, which ranks singles based on the sales and streaming activity from the first 48 hours of the cycle. The “Bad Guy” singer dropped “TV” on Thursday (July 21) as a two-pack, alongside “The 30th”. Collectively, the two numbers are known as Guitar Songs.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
