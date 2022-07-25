ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Sunak Vows To Get Tough On China If He Becomes PM

By Phil HAZLEWOOD
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRishi Sunak on Sunday promised to get tough on China if he becomes Britain's next prime minister, calling the Asian superpower the "number one threat" to domestic and global security. The former finance minister's pledge comes after his rival in the final two of the race to lead the...

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS
#South China#Chinese Government#Conservative Party#Opinion Polls#Uk#Asian#Global Times#The Daily Mail#Communist#Nato#British
MSNBC

The U.S. is getting stretched too thin to fight China's rise

In a rare joint appearance this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Ken McCallum, the head of Britain’s MI5, warned the Western world of the rising threat posed by China. In doing so, they tacitly confirmed that Western efforts to deter Chinese aggression and integrate Beijing into the U.S.-dominated international environment have failed. The two law enforcement leaders detailed China’s efforts to undermine Western integrity, deplete its defensive capabilities and prepare the way for more extraordinary challenges to the global status quo.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese ambassador warns of new Cold War if US doesn’t stop end ‘narrative’

During an interview this week with the Aspen Security Forum, the Chinese Ambassador to the United States avoided acknowledging any Chinese role in the diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China and said the way to avoid a Cold War-style conflict between the two countries is for the U.S. to end its “narrative” of there being a conflict between democracy and authoritarianism.
FOREIGN POLICY
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
The Independent

China says it is tracking its out-of-control rocket amid fears it could drop anywhere on Earth

China is tracking an out-of-control rocket that is set to fall to Earth in the coming days, it has said.The country committed to provide information on the rocket’s movements in a timely manner, its foreign ministry said.There are fears that the rocket could drop unpredictably down to Earth, and could pose a danger to any populated areas that it drops onto.The Long March 5B rocket was launched over the weekend. Since then, it has begun falling back down to Earth – with even China seemingly unable to predict where exactly it will fall.It is an international practice to allow...
INDUSTRY
POLITICO

China launches new bid for internet dominance

Hi, China Watchers. This week we kick the tires on China’s new “cyber sovereignty” initiative, puzzle over the collapse of congressional “tough on China” legislation and scrutinize the State Department’s new “wrongful detention” warning for China-bound travelers. We’ll also unpack the lessons from President XI JINPING’s recent Xinjiang trip and profile a book that warns that “tense cohabitation” is the best we can expect from U.S.-China relations for the foreseeable future.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese is 'confident' China WON'T build a military base on the Solomon Islands after hugging the nation's PM - as Communist superpower stalks Navy vessel at sea

Anthony Albanese has ruled out China building a military base on the Solomon Islands after meeting Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare as tensions rise in the region. The pair embraced warmly on Wednesday as they met at the Pacific Islands Forum, despite the Solomons signing a security treaty with China's President Xi Jinping.
POLITICS
The Drive

First Flight For China’s H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Be Imminent: Report

Evidence is mounting that China’s highly anticipated next-generation stealth bomber is being readied to fly. China’s state-run media has dropped a strong hint that the first flight of the country’s long-awaited H-20, the next-generation bomber that’s expected to be a broad counterpart to America’s stealth bomber, could be imminent. An article, published yesterday in the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times newspaper reports that an official at the Chinese Flight Test Establishment, or CFTE, told visiting officials that China is preparing to conduct a flight test of a new aircraft. The remark is attributed to Ge Heping, the party chief of the CFTE, and the official visit is described as a “rally meeting … to mobilize personnel involved in the test.”
MILITARY
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

