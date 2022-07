PewDiePie has apologised after he appeared to mock a deaf TikTok user in a new video.The YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, posted an 11-minute video to the platform titled “My Dog Cringes at TikToks”, which sees Kjellberg react to TikTok videos he thinks are “cringe”.One of the videos included in the selection was from deaf TikToker Scarlet May, who has 6.2m followers on the social media app. May’s videos are often posted in both spoken English and American Sign Language.The video that Kjellberg reacted to saw May recount a story that took place at a fast-food drive through....

