Charleston, WV

West Virginia Teacher of the Year finalists announced

 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for West Virginia's 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state Department of Education said. The finalists were picked from among each school district's Teachers of the Year and...

wchstv.com

First day of school: Start times approaching for West Virginia public schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kids in public schools in West Virginia will soon be trading in those care-free days of summer for homework assignments. Students in Kanawha County will report Aug. 22 for the first day of instruction, while the first day of classes in Putnam County is Aug. 24. Cabell County students get back to school even earlier with the first day set for Aug. 17.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Horse racing authority stopped in West Virginia

A federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its rules in Louisiana and West Virginia while a lawsuit challenging the organization is in court. Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty in granting a preliminary injunction said the Horseracing Integrity & Safety Authority likely went beyond its bounds on three rules that […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WSAZ

3 W.Va. Teacher of the Year finalists from our region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three out of the 10 finalists for West Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year are from our area. They are as follows: Wayne County’s Sarah Bailey from Buffalo Middle School, Lisa Bryant from Point Pleasant Primary School in Mason County, and David Patrick from Dupont Middle School in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Gas drops below $4 in some West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With gas trending downward across the United States, the $4 barrier has finally been broken in some places in West Virginia. West Virginia’s three northernmost counties, Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties have average gas prices under $4 as of Tuesday, July 26, according to AAA. West Virginia’s state average, however, is still about 50 cents higher than those northern panhandle counties at $4.45. And West Virginia’s state average is still more than 10 cents higher than the national average with states like Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina averaging under $3.90.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.
WSAZ

Free meal program continues for Kanawha County students

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With school just over the horizon, school officials in our region are providing meals for students whose families need assistance. Kanawha County Schools is continuing to provide free breakfast and lunch at school for the 2022-2023 school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program (CEP).
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man arrested for alleged Twitter threats to West Virginia lawmakers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man has been taken into custody for alleged threats to West Virginia elected officials over Twitter. According to the state Department of Homeland Security, (DHS) Michael Edward Herman, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday for making terroristic threats over his public Twitter account against officials as a result of the pending abortion legislation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Where to enjoy sunflower season in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sunflower season is generally regarded as late July through fall. If you love these tall, yellow flowers, there are plenty of places on and off the beaten path that you can check out in West Virginia. In addition to agrotourism locations, sunflowers also grow wild in the Mountain State. North Central […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Should I be worried about COVID again in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many public officials tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, including President Joe Biden and West Virginia representatives Senator Joe Manchin and Congresswoman Carol Miller, so some might be wondering if there could be a massive spike in COVID cases again. According to health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two MOV residents among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 39-year-old Jackson County man and a 69-year-old Roane County woman were among six people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as active cases again dropped slightly but remained over 3,000. In its Tuesday morning...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

West Virginia Corrections Commissioner resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, announced the resignation of the state’s Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen on Tuesday. Prior to serving in corrections, Jividen was a career federal prosecutor who was appointed to the role in January of 2018. During his weekly press conference on...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Flash flooding reported in Mingo County

GILBERT, W.Va. — High water was reported in several southern coalfield communities in West Virginia Tuesday afternoon. Mingo County resident Crystal Caldwell said the water was at bank full in the Beech Creek community between Gilbert and Matewan. “It was raining when I went to bed last night (Monday...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

’13 Gives Back’ recognizes Charleston City workers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been a busy couple of months for Charleston City workers, as they’ve been working around the clock to help with the setup and teardown of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in addition to cleaning up after summer storms. That’s why we have another recipient this month for 13 Gives Back: […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Goodwill adds a new Raleigh County location

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — One local Goodwill store prepares to open its doors. There was a hiring event on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to give the community some employment opportunities. Regional Manager Kenneth Suprenant said the business loves working with the Raleigh County community. “We’re always looking as far as to continue our growth not […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former Marshall Player Calls West Virginia Fans “Clowns”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Best Virginia’s win over Herd That, a Marshall Alumni team, last night, Ot Elmore, a former Marshall player, took to social media to express his thoughts on social media about the treatment that his family received during the game. Elmore, a Charleston, West...

