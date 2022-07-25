West Virginia Teacher of the Year finalists announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With gas trending downward across the United States, the $4 barrier has finally been broken in some places in West Virginia. West Virginia’s three northernmost counties, Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties have average gas prices under $4 as of Tuesday, July 26, according to AAA. West Virginia’s state average, however, is still about 50 cents higher than those northern panhandle counties at $4.45. And West Virginia’s state average is still more than 10 cents higher than the national average with states like Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina averaging under $3.90.

