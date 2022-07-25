ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Their Style Will Need To Change' - Former International On More Liverpool Goals From Midfield After Darwin Nunez Signing

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

A former England international believes Liverpool may score more goals from midfield after the signing of Darwin Nunez.

IMAGO / Karina Hessland

After two quiet opening pre-season matches, the Uruguayan exploded in Liverpool's 5-0 win over RB Leipzig on Thursday, scoring four goals in a sensational second half.

In an interview with Football Insider , former Leeds and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson outlined why Liverpool's midfielders could benefit when Nunez is on the pitch.

“Over the past few years, regardless of who plays, the front three at Liverpool scored all of the goals.

“It was difficult for goals to come from elsewhere because the actual goal threat is pretty much exclusively the front three. When you have the quality Liverpool have got, the majority of the goals are going to come from three of the five forwards.

“If they are going to get goals from midfield their style will need to change. I think that will happen this year though.

“Nunez plays more as a nine. He is certainly more of a nine than they’ve had previously. He will not play off the flanks. Therefore, their style of play will change.

“It might open up more space for the likes of (Naby) Keita to contribute more goals from midfield.”

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Liverpool have been reliant on the front three for goals over recent seasons but definitely have the potential with the likes of Keita, Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to get more goals from midfield.

The integration of Nunez at Anfield is going to be fascinating with the early signs being extremely promising and if that also benefits others in the team, it can only be a good thing.

LFCTransferRoom

