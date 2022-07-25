ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAFD Knocks Down Commercial Building Fire In Vermont-Slauson Area

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Firefighters knocked down a fire burning inside a one-story vacant commercial building in the Vemont-Slauson area of Los Angeles.

The blaze at 5967 S. Figueroa St. was reported at 6:17 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The department dispatched 52 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in 30 minutes, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

