Cell Phones

Motorola Razr 3 beats the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch

By Rachael Sharpe
 3 days ago

Motorola has taken to Chinese social media platform, Weibo , to announce the official launch date of the next Razr foldable, the Motorola Razr 3, which we will see launch on August 2.

It’s a 'dual flagship' launch event that will also see the company launch the Moto X30 Pro, which is eagerly awaited and expected to be the world's first phone with a 200MP camera. The timing of the launch is important as it means Motorola’s new foldable will launch before Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 – which is confirmed to launch on August 10 , alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 .

(Image credit: Motorola / Weibo)

Market matters

So, Motorola’s new Razr 3 foldable will beat Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 to launch by eight days but there’s a major market discrepancy between the manufacturers, which will certainly impact on sales. From the Weibo post, we can realistically assume that, initially at least, the Razr 3 will be a China-exclusive, whereas the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch in worldwide markets from the get-go.

This is certainly something that will soften the blow of Motorola beating them to launch for Samsung, who will be vying to get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 a spot in the best camera phones on the market.

Motorola Razr 3: Specifications

The third-gen Motorola Razr is expected to have true flagships specifications this time round and give Samsung a run for its money. Usually a very reliable leaker, Evan Blass, in association with 91Mobiles has provided alleged images of the new foldable, which shows a full redesign – boxier with no thick chin, curved edges and far more like that of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 .

(Image credit: Evan Blass / 91Mobiles)

Blass also provides camera intel for the Razr 3, said to come in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colourways, saying to expect a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter alongside a combination 13MP wide-angle and macro. Inside the selfie camera, is said to be a 32MP punch hole. He also notes the repositioning of the fingerprint sensor to the power button, which is good news, too.

The biggest step-up for the Razr 3 is generally expected to be the move to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The new foldable smartphone is also expected to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED main display and a 3-inch cover display. There’s not long to wait now to find out either!

