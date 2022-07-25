Motorola Razr 3 beats the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch

Motorola has taken to Chinese social media platform, Weibo , to announce the official launch date of the next Razr foldable, the Motorola Razr 3, which we will see launch on August 2.

It’s a 'dual flagship' launch event that will also see the company launch the Moto X30 Pro, which is eagerly awaited and expected to be the world's first phone with a 200MP camera. The timing of the launch is important as it means Motorola’s new foldable will launch before Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 – which is confirmed to launch on August 10 , alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 .

(Image credit: Motorola / Weibo)

Market matters

So, Motorola’s new Razr 3 foldable will beat Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 to launch by eight days but there’s a major market discrepancy between the manufacturers, which will certainly impact on sales. From the Weibo post, we can realistically assume that, initially at least, the Razr 3 will be a China-exclusive, whereas the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch in worldwide markets from the get-go.

This is certainly something that will soften the blow of Motorola beating them to launch for Samsung, who will be vying to get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 a spot in the best camera phones on the market.

Motorola Razr 3: Specifications

The third-gen Motorola Razr is expected to have true flagships specifications this time round and give Samsung a run for its money. Usually a very reliable leaker, Evan Blass, in association with 91Mobiles has provided alleged images of the new foldable, which shows a full redesign – boxier with no thick chin, curved edges and far more like that of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 .

(Image credit: Evan Blass / 91Mobiles)

Blass also provides camera intel for the Razr 3, said to come in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colourways, saying to expect a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter alongside a combination 13MP wide-angle and macro. Inside the selfie camera, is said to be a 32MP punch hole. He also notes the repositioning of the fingerprint sensor to the power button, which is good news, too.

The biggest step-up for the Razr 3 is generally expected to be the move to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The new foldable smartphone is also expected to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED main display and a 3-inch cover display. There’s not long to wait now to find out either!

Read more

Best budget camera phones

Best iPhone for photography

Best 5G phone

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.