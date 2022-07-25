ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allenton, WI

VIDEO | Pledge of Allegiance by the American Legion Fohl Martin Post in Allenton

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Co., WI – WashingtonCountyInsider.com is working to gather videos from people in the community reciting the Pledge of Allegiance....

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Tarra Gundrum’s Ride to Remember 9/11 | By Dave Hanrahan

July 26, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Life’s an adventure for West Bend’s Tarra Gundrum. Two years ago, the accomplished US Marine Corps veteran did her first bikepacking tours and on August 14, 2022 she will begin another: a 950-mile expedition to Washington DC to raise funds for the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center in Kewaskum.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Three years in the remaking

WEST BEND — Ozaukee Christian School (OCS) announced that it will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and public open house for the school, after three years of renovations, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25. According to the release, during the open house the public can take...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Brian McDonald of West Bend, WI

Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W Paradise Drive West Bend, WI 53095. Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W Paradise Drive West Bend, WI 53095. With Military Honors to follow service. Officiant Rev. Clarissa Martinelli. Private Family Interment at Arlington Park Cemetery, 4141 South 27th St., Greenfield, WI 53221.
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Washington State
City
Allenton, WI
Cadrene Heslop

Wisconsin Approves New Annual Payments

Madison, Wisconsin, has approved a new monthly payment plan. These monthly payouts are valid for a year. There is a growing trend for cities to offer novel support programs. Here is an example of another innovative city support program, New Relief Proposal For Low-Income New Jersey Families.
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Cities Top the List of Best Places to Live

New national rankings prove something that Wisconsinites already know: Wisconsin is a great place to live and work. Six Wisconsin cities made Livability.com’s 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list with Madison securing the top spot for the second year in a row. “From our natural resources to our thriving culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to the people who call our state home, Wisconsin is being recognized as a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pledge Of Allegiance#The American Legion#American#Washington Co
radioplusinfo.com

7-26-22 state assembly candidate robert thresher

Robert Thresher says he is running for the state Assembly because he does not like the direction the state and country is headed. Thresher is one of four Republicans running in an August Primary election for the 52nd Assembly District seat representing the Fond du Lac area. “I’m a technical guy. I’m a self-made businessman,” Thresher told WFDL news. “When somebody steps on my neck and starts taking away my rights and tells me I got to stay in the house, tells me I got to get a shot for something I don’t need a shot for, I didn’t get the shot, I’m fine, I’m still alive, I’m happy, I’m healthy. When people like that are running the country somebody else has to come up against it.” Thresher says he spent 20 years working in manufacturing as a skilled tradesman and 14 years in the software hardware business. He says he was particularily upset with the government restrictions during the pandemic and the way the vaccine was rolled out. “I don’t think Donald Trump handled the made up virus very well. I think that whole thing could have gone a lot better,” Thresher said. “The shot should have never been pushed out. It wasn’t tested. A lot of people are dead from it. I don’t do that kind of stuff to my customers and I don’t expect the government who is suppposed to be my servant to do those kind of things to me.” Thresher says he’s a leader , and is upset with some of the Republican leadership in the Assembly including speaker Robin Vos. “If there are Republicans who have stood in the way like certain individuals in the Assembly I can push real hard. I can bring in grassroots. I can bring in a volume of resistence and I’ll do it.” Thresher says he supports state representative Timothy Ramthun’s resolution to decertify the 2020 election results in Wisconsin even though Republican legislative leaders say there is no mechanism in federal or state law to do that. “They have stolen the boat from us,” Thresher told WFDL news. “They’ve made our voting process a fraud.” Following the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, Thresher says he is 100 percent pro-life and supports Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. On his website Thresher says he is conservative and that his ideals align with his faith. God, family work, government.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Cat hitches cross-country ride on family’s trip to EAA

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An East Coast family making their journey to EAA AirVenture didn’t expect a furry stowaway to join them. Jason and Andrea Scholten, from St. Albans, Maine, were halfway through their drive to Oshkosh, when they stopped in Toledo to camp for the night. When Jason opened the door to their pop-up camper, a familiar — furry — face was looking back at him.
OSHKOSH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Dodge County Law Enforcement working together to fight opioid crisis | By Ryan D. Toellner

Dodge Co., WI – Many citizens are not aware of the current efforts that are currently taking place to fight the drug/opioid crisis in Dodge County. For over 40 years, law enforcement agencies in Dodge County have banded together forming the Dodge County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force. The agencies currently involved include the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office along with police departments from Beaver Dam, Columbus, Horicon, Iron Ridge, Juneau, Lomira, Mayville, Watertown, and Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WEAU-TV 13

Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state senator was one of the drivers involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a mother and child last week in northern Wisconsin. The Ashland Police Department told NBC15 sister station KBJR that State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D- Mason), pulled out of the entrance of Maslowski Beach around 12:30 p.m. Friday to turn east on U.S. Highway 2 near Lakeshore Drive and Turner Road. Her vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle, which was being driven by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

New principal at Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI hits the ground running

July 25, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It was April 30, 2022, when Holy Angels School announced Michelle Spaeth would take over as the new principal. Within two quick months Spaeth has hit the ground running and over the weekend she appeared at Mass to explain her goals, intentions, and commitment to excelling Catholic education.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘I have not received a raise in 5 years’: Policies & pay cause teachers to resign from Wisconsin school district

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A school district in Wisconsin is facing certain challenges after a number of employees announced their resignations during a public board meeting. At the July Board of Education Meeting, the Waukesha School District approved the 32 resignations, one leave of absence and 27 new and continuing contracts. This decision drew the ire of the Alliance for Education in Waukesha.
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Owner of Muncheez Pizzeria in Appleton gets 6 months in federal prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton pizzeria owner was sentenced to six months in federal prison for violating federal tax laws. Paul VanderLinden took a plea deal earlier this year, pleading guilty to Filing False Individual Tax Returns and to Failing to Collect, Account for and Pay Over Payroll Taxes.
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lac La Belle drowning victims identified

OCONOMOWOC — Town of Oconomowoc Police Department incident reports contained the names of the two individuals who drowned within a few days of each other. Agean Yang, 32 and Elijahwan Green, 35, both from Milwaukee, died in Lac La Belle. Following two drownings in separate incidents last week, local...
OCONOMOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy