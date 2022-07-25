ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Black Panther 2: Marvel fans convinced Wakanda Forever trailer hinted at Kilmonger return

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B88a1_0grfremQ00

Marvel fans are theorising that an important character will show up in Black Panther 2 .

The trailer for the new film , titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , was released following a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (23 July).

Actors Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong’o were seen reprising their roles in the trailer, which paid tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman who played the titular superhero in 2018’s Black Panther .

At the end of the clip, a figure is seen in Black Panther’s suit – but Marvel is holding back on revealing who is wearing the costume.

The trailer does unveil the film’s villain, though: Namor, who is played by Tenoch Huerta. Namor is an Atlantean, a character with aquatic abilities.

Following its release, fans of the first film are highlighting a line spoken by Michael B Jordan’s character Kilmonger: “Bury me in the ocean, with my ancestors that jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage.”

Could Namor’s arrival be linked in with Kilmonger’s return? Fans certainly believe so, with Twitter filled with posts theorising that a particular moment in the trailer could showcase the character’s resurrection.

“I believe he was saved by Namor when he fell into the ocean,” one fan wrote, with anothewr more excited fan adding: “KILMONGER IS STILL ALIVE!! HE SAID HE WANTED TO BE THROWN INTO THE OCEAN, WHAT IF NAMOT GOUND HIM AND REVIVED HIM AND THAT WHY THE ATLANTIANS ARE AFTER WAKANDA IN THE NEW BLACK PANTHER.”

“Killmonger did say to burry him in the ocean,” one person said, continuing: “Watch the Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer What’s going on in the ocean?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMszr_0grfremQ00

Otehrs predicted Kimonger could come back and atone for his villainous behaviour in the first film and become the new Black Panther. As evidence of this, it’s been highlighted that, when the character appears on screen, the lyric that can be heard is Kendrick Lamar rapping: “And when I wake up.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 November.

You can find the 10 biggest revelations from the Marvel Comic-Con panel – from crossover characters to surprise title changes – here .

Feige laid out the MCU’s full Phase Five slate, as well as some projects lined up for Phase Six. You can find a full list of every release announced here .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B. Jordan
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Kendrick Lamar
GlobalGrind

Sadly, Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Return For Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

It has been revealed that Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning to reprise his role in Marvel and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety confirmed that Kaluuya shared that he will not reprise his role, W’Kabi, in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Sources close to the project told the publication that Kaluuya was asked to return, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film Nope. The Oscar award-winning actor was nominated for his starring breakout role in Peele’s 2017 hit Get Out.
MOVIES
NME

Watch the intense first trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The first trailer for Marvel’s highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived. The trailer arrived on social media following the wrap of Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con panel. The trailer – which closed Marvel’s showcase at the event – includes several big revelations for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wakanda#Marvel Comics#Atlantean
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure explains ‘rude’ encounter with JoJo Siwa

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to claims from JoJo Siwa that she is the “rudest celebrity” the YouTuber has ever met.Taking to Instagram, the Full House star revealed she called Siwa to apologise after the TikTok storm, and also explained the interaction in question.Apparently, the pair met when Siwa was 11-years-old at the Fuller House premiere and during the event, Bure refused a photo with the youngster, but took them with other people.The actor said she apologised for “breaking” Siwa’s heart at the time, saying she feels “crummy” about the interaction.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Marvel Debuting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue Album in July

Before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters, Marvel will release "Wakanda Forever Prologue", a new music collection available on July 25th. The prologue will expose Marvel fans to the groundbreaking new sounds that composer Ludwig Göransson is putting together for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – sounds literally collected from around the world.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel boss Kevin Feige reveals crucial way MCU’s Fantastic Four will differ from previous adaptations

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed the one key way the forthcoming Fantastic Four film will differ from previous adaptations.The iconic superhero foursome are set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a forthcoming film, but little is so far known about the project.Disney’s Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four back in 2019 when the company merged with Fox. Previous adaptations of the Fantastic Four have included 2005’s Fantastic Four, which starred Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis and Ioan Gruffudd.The most recent adaptation came in 2015, and starred Michael B Jordan, Kate Mara,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther Video Game Teased by Insider

A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased that a Black Panther game is in the works. This weekend has already been a big one for the popular Marvel superhero following the reveal of the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to hit theaters later this year. And while this might be the most notable piece of Black Panther media on the horizon, it seems like Marvel Games could be working on its own video game adaptation for the character as well.
VIDEO GAMES
HipHopDX.com

The Game Checks Akademiks Over Street Rap Comments: 'Catch A Bullet Or Something To Know This For Real'

Believe it or not, Clubhouse is still a popular networking tool for the rap industry, especially for Wack 100 who seems to prefer the platform. In a clip of a Clubhouse conversation shared to YouTube last week, Wack 100, 6ix9ine, Akademiks, The Game and several others were discussing Lil Durk’s lyrics, which often revolve around violence. The question was whether Durk would “slide on” anyone in real life.
HIP HOP
The Independent

Sebastian Stan stuns fans with facial transformation into a man with neurofibromatosis for new film

Actor Sebastian Stan has given fans the first official look at his character in the forthcoming indie drama, A Different Man.In the film, Stan plays a man with neurofibromatosis type one, a genetic condition which causes tumours to grow along the body’s nerves. Stan’s character undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, but, according to the film’s synopsis, becomes obsessed with an actor depicting him in a play about his life. To portray the character before surgery, Stan employed the use of heavy facial prosthetics, which can be seen in the image he shared on Instagram (embedded below).In the post, he credits...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy