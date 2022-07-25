Black Panther 2: Marvel fans convinced Wakanda Forever trailer hinted at Kilmonger return

Marvel fans are theorising that an important character will show up in Black Panther 2 .

The trailer for the new film , titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , was released following a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (23 July).

Actors Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong’o were seen reprising their roles in the trailer, which paid tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman who played the titular superhero in 2018’s Black Panther .

At the end of the clip, a figure is seen in Black Panther’s suit – but Marvel is holding back on revealing who is wearing the costume.

The trailer does unveil the film’s villain, though: Namor, who is played by Tenoch Huerta. Namor is an Atlantean, a character with aquatic abilities.

Following its release, fans of the first film are highlighting a line spoken by Michael B Jordan’s character Kilmonger: “Bury me in the ocean, with my ancestors that jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage.”

Could Namor’s arrival be linked in with Kilmonger’s return? Fans certainly believe so, with Twitter filled with posts theorising that a particular moment in the trailer could showcase the character’s resurrection.

“I believe he was saved by Namor when he fell into the ocean,” one fan wrote, with anothewr more excited fan adding: “KILMONGER IS STILL ALIVE!! HE SAID HE WANTED TO BE THROWN INTO THE OCEAN, WHAT IF NAMOT GOUND HIM AND REVIVED HIM AND THAT WHY THE ATLANTIANS ARE AFTER WAKANDA IN THE NEW BLACK PANTHER.”

“Killmonger did say to burry him in the ocean,” one person said, continuing: “Watch the Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer What’s going on in the ocean?”

Otehrs predicted Kimonger could come back and atone for his villainous behaviour in the first film and become the new Black Panther. As evidence of this, it’s been highlighted that, when the character appears on screen, the lyric that can be heard is Kendrick Lamar rapping: “And when I wake up.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 November.

