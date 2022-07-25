‘It doesn’t feel like she’s gone’: Cheryl reflects on Sarah Harding’s death at Race for Life

Cheryl has said “it doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all”, as she took part in a charity run in memory of former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding .

The singer - along with fellow band members Kimberly Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts - joined fans and supporters in Race For Life For Sarah, a 5k run to celebrate Harding’s life and raise money for breast cancer.

“It hasn’t even been a year yet, it doesn’t feel like she’s been... doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all,” Cheryl said.

