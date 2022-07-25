ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘It doesn’t feel like she’s gone’: Cheryl reflects on Sarah Harding’s death at Race for Life

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ippu_0grfraFW00

Cheryl has said “it doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all”, as she took part in a charity run in memory of former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding .

The singer - along with fellow band members Kimberly Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts - joined fans and supporters in Race For Life For Sarah, a 5k run to celebrate Harding’s life and raise money for breast cancer.

“It hasn’t even been a year yet, it doesn’t feel like she’s been... doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all,” Cheryl said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lauren Goodger orders post-mortem on baby daughter: ‘For my own sanity’

Lauren Goodger has ordered a post-mortem on her baby daughter in a bid to discover why she died just minutes after she was born.The former TOWIE star revealed on Sunday (10 July) that her baby, Lorena, had died despite being born “without complications”.Doctors believe the infant’s oxygen supply “may have been restricted”, she said, although it had been a “textbook pregnancy”.Goodger said she wanted to share her grieving process to help other parents who may be going through a similar situation.Speaking to The Sun, the Essex-based star said: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
The Independent

‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs

Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Harding
Person
Nadine Coyle
Person
Nicola Roberts
In Touch Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Journey to Have a Baby Is ‘a Struggle’ Amid Fertility Treatments

A long road. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “really want” to have a baby, despite the reality star’s “struggle” to get pregnant amid their fertility journey. “They both want another child and want to expand their family, but most importantly they really want a child together,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 26, about the A-list couple.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He's spending money that should have gone to our girls': Alice Evans launches another blistering attack on estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd amid ugly custody battle

Alice Evans has launched another attack on her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd, claiming she must 'speak her truth' on social media as she 'doesn't have the money' to afford a lawyer. Fantastic Four actor Gruffudd, 48, filed for joint custody of his two daughters Elsie, eight, and Ella, 12, earlier...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race For Life#Girls Aloud
Reality Tea

Jim Edmonds Slams Ex-Wife Meghan King For Sharing Their Son’s Potty Training Struggles On Social Media

If there is one thing I know about Jimmy Dad Jeans Edmonds, it’s that he will take any chance he can get to disparage ex-wife Meghan King. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2021, still haven’t found a way to coparent their three kids peacefully. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently admitted that the relationship between the two is worse than when they first split.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Julia Fox says her ‘son was conceived’ on rooftop as she demonstrates pyro coat

Julia Fox claimed that her son was “conceived” on the rooftop where she modelled a pyrotechnic coat over the weekend.In a video posted to Instagram, the Uncut Gems actor wore a leather-look bodysuit, with a black Sam Mercer coat on top that had been set on fire.The coat’s long train had flames flickering off it in the 25-second video, which the 32-year-old captioned: “My son was conceived on this rooftop. Anyway this stunning pyro coat is by @samxmacer.”The video initially showed the hem of the coat on fire, with the arms later bursting into flame as well. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Love Island: Fans heap praise on Davide after his performance in the baby challenge

Love Island viewers have fallen even more in love with fan-favourite Davide after his performance in the baby challenge on Wednesday night (27 July).Every year, the islanders are given baby dolls to name, dress, feed, comfort and play with, putting their skills as parents to the test, with an award for the best parents up for grabs at the end of the day.Davide had some interesting interactions with his and Ekin-Su’s baby, which they named Irene. He applied suncream to her face, took her to the gym where “papa Davide trains”, made her a “detox smoothie”, put makeup on...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Bernard Cribbins death: Doctor Who and Wombles star dies aged 93

Bernard Cribbins, the veteran actor who narrated The Wombles and starred in Doctor Who, has died aged 93.A statement from his agents at Gavin Barker Associates said: “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”A cause of death has not been disclosed.Cribbins’ career spanned seven decades. The actor, born in Oldham in 1928, was best known for narrating the Seventies children’s programme The Wombles and starring in the 1970 film The Railway Children as...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'A very welcome ray of light': Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall confirm the surprise birth of their second child - two weeks after the sudden death of TV presenter's brother (and Ant gets a nod in the name!)

Declan Donnelly has confirmed the birth of his second child, a baby boy, with wife Ali Astall - just two weeks after the sudden death of his older brother. The TV presenter confirmed the surprise birth in an Instagram post shared with followers on Sunday evening and revealed they had named the child Jack Anthony Alphonsus.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ryan Gosling gushes over Eva Mendes’ mother’s cooking as he promotes The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling took an opportunity to gush over his mother-in-law’s cooking while promoting Netflix’s The Gray Man.In an interview, the actor said that if he could only eat one thing for the rest of his life, it would be Eva Mendes’ mother’s arroz con leche, a rice pudding.“It’s like an angel is crying on your tongue,” Gosling said.The actor also spoke about his favourite Spanish word, which was a vulgar slang term.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk laughs off rumours he had affair with Google co-founder’s wifeRyan Gosling says The Gray Man gave him a taste of being in a Marvel filmThe Gray Man directors discuss pairing of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy