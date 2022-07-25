ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New online tool offers roadmap to financial independence

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a new online tool designed to provide Kentucky families a roadmap to financial independence.

It shows families who receive public assistance a way to calculate how much it takes for them to afford necessities without state and federal assistance.

“Building a better Kentucky means helping families to become self-sufficient and to thrive so they no longer have to depend on social benefit programs for day-to-day needs such as food, health care and childcare,” Beshear said.

The Family Resource Simulator is available to guide individuals and families in understanding how income changes can impact heath care, childcare and other state and federal benefits.

The free tool can be accessed at kystats.ky.gov/FRS. It was created by the Kentucky Center for Statistics.

Beshear calls it a “great online resource” because Kentuckians can accurately calculate how much a family will have to earn at a job to no longer depend on social benefit programs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators seek help for seniors struggling with opioid use

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Senators from Maine and Maryland have proposed legislation they said would support older residents who are addicted to opioids. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland said Wednesday they’ve introduced a bill to address challenges that Medicare beneficiaries face when seeking treatment for addiction. Collins said the toll of the opioid epidemic on older adults is an underappreciated aspect of the crisis. More than 10% of drug overdose deaths in Maine were among residents age 60 and older last year, Collins said. The senators’ proposal would require the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to conduct outreach to beneficiaries to improve their awareness of treatment for opioid use disorder, they said. The proposal would also provide the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration with important data, such as figures about the number of Medicare beneficiaries diagnosed with the disorder, the senators said.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Judges block abortion bans in Wyoming, North Dakota

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Abortion bans set to take effect this week in Wyoming and North Dakota have been temporarily blocked by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions. A judge in Wyoming on Wednesday sided with a firebombed women’s health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients, while a North Dakota judge sided with the state’s only abortion clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. The Wyoming law was set to take effect Wednesday. The North Dakota law was set to take effect Thursday. Meanwhile, West Virginia lawmakers moved ahead with a ban amid protests and dozens speaking against the measure.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (nine, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four) (three, seven, eight, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six) Estimated jackpot: $600,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000. Pick 3. 7-5-6 (seven, five, six) Pick 4. 0-9-1-0 (zero, nine, one, zero) Pick 5. 8-6-6-1-7 (eight, six, six, one,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadmap#Financial Independence#Kentuckians
The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Death sentence upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence handed down to a woman in the 2011 suffocation of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a plastic storage box as punishment and left to die. In a decision Tuesday, the justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was the person who killed Ame Deal and that Allen’s husband was solely responsible for punishing the child. Ame was ordered to get into the box because she had stolen an ice pop. Allen and her husband, John Allen, fell asleep and discovered the next morning that the child had died. The court said Sammantha Allen not only failed to provide aid to her dying relative, but she also participated in the punishment and that her failure to release her from the container is what killed Ame.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Girl dies in Smoky Mountains when tree falls on tent

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl died when a tree fell on a tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Wednesday, the park said. The girl, from Georgia, was not identified by the park. The child’s father and two siblings were not injured. The large tree was a red maple approximately 2 feet in diameter, the park said. Rangers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. in the Elkmont Campground. The campsite and adjacent campsites were closed, but the campground remained open, the park said.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Small plane crash in Macomb County leaves 3 injured

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan. The plane went down shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit. It reached a height of about 75 feet (22 meters) before crashing, according to the Macomb County sheriff’s office. The victims suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. A dog that was aboard the plane has not been found.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy