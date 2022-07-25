New online tool offers roadmap to financial independence

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a new online tool designed to provide Kentucky families a roadmap to financial independence.

It shows families who receive public assistance a way to calculate how much it takes for them to afford necessities without state and federal assistance.

“Building a better Kentucky means helping families to become self-sufficient and to thrive so they no longer have to depend on social benefit programs for day-to-day needs such as food, health care and childcare,” Beshear said.

The Family Resource Simulator is available to guide individuals and families in understanding how income changes can impact heath care, childcare and other state and federal benefits.

The free tool can be accessed at kystats.ky.gov/FRS. It was created by the Kentucky Center for Statistics.

Beshear calls it a “great online resource” because Kentuckians can accurately calculate how much a family will have to earn at a job to no longer depend on social benefit programs.