Myanmar executes NLD lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

By DAVID RISING Associated Press
 3 days ago
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former National League for Democracy lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men accused of a targeted killing after the country's takeover by the military last year.

The executions, announced Monday in the state-run Mirror Daily newspaper, were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four political prisoners, including from United Nations experts and Cambodia, which holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

