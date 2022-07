Verlene Mitchell hails from Statesboro, Ga., but she has made Dallas her home for decades. A graduate of Statesboro High School, she studied at Northwood University. Verlene retired from Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) after 30 years. She was also the owner of Verl’s Creation Florist Shop. A wife, mother, and grandmother, Verlene has been active with the Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce and she’s a pro at designing beautiful displays and arrangements. A consummate professional, family is very important to Verlene and she is full of love and support.

