How to print your Covid-19 vaccine passport at a convenience store

Seasonality plays an important role in Japanese cuisine. It dictates what we eat at different times of the year, and this is precisely what makes Japanese food so interesting. Japan’s summer is the season for eels, be it unagi (freshwater eel), anago (sea eel), or in Kyoto especially, hamo (pike conger). This delicacy is being featured in the summer kaiseki menu of Kozue, the Japanese restaurant with a sweeping view of Shinjuku on the 40th floor of Park Hyatt Tokyo. To complement this seasonal speciality, chef Nobuhiro Yoshida has chosen to highlight Kyoto’s heirloom vegetables, otherwise also known as Kyo-yasai, which are beloved for their unique shapes, vibrant colours and high nutritional value.
