How to print your Covid-19 vaccine passport at a convenience store

Drift away on the best lazy rivers in the US without fearing a waterfall plunge. Forget your pools, the pleasures of a fabricated lazy river are profuse. Besides cooling off on hot days, you get the thrill of white water rapids—albeit small ones—without fearing knocking into underwater boulders or plunging down a gigantic drop-off waterfall just around the bend. A lazy river also provides a great stop-off on a road trip and, let's be honest, is there any feeling quite like that of the sun on your face and gently drift downstream, wondering what's at the other end? So, here's our list of the very best artificial estuaries and purpose-built brooks to enjoy (aka the best lazy rivers in the USA).

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO