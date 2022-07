In Morristown, you can get waxed and massaged, manicured and pedicured, Botoxed and blow-dried. Soon, you may be able to roll up your sleeve and get vitamined, too. The town has ruled that intravenous vitamin drips are permitted in the downtown business district. A Bedminster couple intends to rent a former fitness therapy storefront at 22 Speedwell Ave., next to the vacant Century 21 department store, to open The IV Vitamin Lounge.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO