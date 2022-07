The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two burglary suspects seen in these still images taken from the victim’s surveillance video. On July 19, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the suspects burglarized a Dollar General store in the 1700 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Tattoos can be seen on the arms of the first suspect whom was the driver of the pictured vehicle and also walked with a limp. The second suspect was shorter than the first and was wearing what appeared to be a Boston Red Sox baseball cap. Both suspects appear to be Latin males. This offense is documented n Dallas Police case number 129950-2022.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO