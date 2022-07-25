DFW was well represented at the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s Centennial Boule

Congratulations to the 2022 Artists-In-Residence at the South Dallas Cultural Center. Jessica Bell, Linda Jones are distinguished professionals Ebony Lewis and Camika Spencer The purpose of the South Dallas Cultural Center (SDCC) Artist Residency Initiative is to contribute, in a signiﬁcant manner, to the cultural and artistic impact of the South Dallas community. The Initiative aims to encourage artists of the African Diaspora in all disciplines to explore new working methods and to develop socially engaging, interactive art experiences immersed within the neighborhoods of the South Dallas area. Artists involved in this Initiative are expected to research, investigate and engage residents, organizations, and institutions for the purposes of developing and creating unique artwork, art series, or body of work.
Comments / 0