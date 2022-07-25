Celebrating 25 years of giving, Volunteer Ascension collects school supplies for children in need.

Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana Superintendent of Education, gave education updates to attendees at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce July General Membership Luncheon. Dr. Brumley began with school safety sharing that it is a top priority. The department has partnered with various agencies and offices to make sure kids are as safe as they can be. He said, “It’s a crazy world, it’s a dangerous world, it’s a different world from the time we grew up…We are hosting, on August 4, for the first time ever, a statewide school safety expo at the River Center in Baton Rouge.” The summit, in coordination with the Louisiana State Police, is a free event that aims to bring school system leaders, local and state law enforcement, governmental agencies, and mental health providers together for an opportunity to share and learn best practices around school safety and emergency preparedness. All school systems have one seat reserved for the system leader (email healthyschools@la.gov for more information) and general attendee registration can be found here. Dr. Brumely also pointed out they are working on ways to work with students to advise if you see something, say something,” According to the FBI,” he said, “70 percent of shootings that happen…someone knew about it or knew something wasn’t right, but they didn’t speak up.” This led him to share they will be telling the school systems four things:

