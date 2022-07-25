ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Celebrating 25 years of giving, Volunteer Ascension collects school supplies for children in need.

By Domenic Purdy
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 25 years and $1.4 million of school supplies collected and purchased, Volunteer Ascension's School Tools Drive is as strong as ever in bringing school supplies to Ascension students. Not even heavy traffic and stormy weather could stop Volunteer Ascension’s collection of various school supplies at its 25th annual...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

