ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Channel 4 To Give ‘Get Back’ Treatment To Partition Of India With Colorized Doc On Lord Mountbatten & Jawaharlal Nehru Rivalry

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXo4a_0grfkldc00
L to R: Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Lord Mountbatten and Pandit Nehru discuss partition of India 1946 Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 is to give the Get Back treatment to the 1947 partition of India with a colorized documentary telling the story of the bitter personal rivalry between Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Britain’s Lord Mountbatten.

India 1947: Partition in Colour from All3Media-backed Optomen is the latest to embrace the historical colorization approach, which Peter Jackson oversaw for acclaimed Disney+ Beatles doc Get Back and BBC Two World War One feature They Shall Not Grow Old, and Channel 4 embraced for Auschwitz Untold: In Colour.

The two-parter follows the extraordinary events that unfolded from 1946 in the context of a rumored affair between Nehru and Mountbatten’s wife Edwina Mountbatten, along with the growing enmity between Mountbatten and Muslim League Leader Jinnah while the partition negotiations were taking place.

Cyril Radcliffe was then given the task of creating a border between India and Pakistan and the doc has access to his private unpublished memoir, along with reams of archive footage and interviews with historians and Mountbatten experts.

The Crown fans will be familiar with Mountbatten, a close confidante of Prince Charles’s who was portrayed in several episodes of the Netflix anthology by Charles Dance.

Channel 4 Head of Specialist Factual Shaminder Nahal commissioned India 1947: Partition in Colour and said it will “bring to life one of the most tumultuous events of the 20th century for a new audience.”

“With the help of historians and relatives of some key players, the films examine the decisions taken by the main protagonists and the terrible events that followed,” she added. “As the contributors grippingly convey, it’s history that shudders with resonance for today”.

Optomen exec Nick Hornby added: “Our hope is to bring the story of Partition to life for a new generation and shed new light on the how the personalities involved helped shape one of the most shocking chapters in the history of the British Empire”.

Hornby is exec producing, Laura Nash is series director and Alice Fraser is producer.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Applause Entertainment Reunites With ‘Scam 1992’ Director Hansal Mehta And Siddhartha Basu As ‘Gandhi’ Drama Series Takes Shape

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In May, we revealed Indian studio Applause Entertainment was deep in development on a big-budget drama series about independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, and the studio has now turned to a pair of familiar faces to supercharge the project. Hansal Mehta, who helmed Applause’s SonyLIV drama Scam 1992, has been named director and showrunner of Gandhi (working title) and Siddhartha Basu, who worked with Applause CEO Sameer Nair on the first seasons of India’s version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (titled Kaun Banega Crorepat), has joined as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant. Gandhi will be period...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Jerry Mathers Remembers ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Brother Tony Dow: “Tony Leaves An Empty Place In My Heart”

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s note: Deadline originally posted this tribute on July 26 after Tony Dow’s family erroneously announced his death. The actor died Wednesday in hospice care. Jerry Mathers is paying tribute to his Leave It to Beaver co-star, remembering Tony Dow as “not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing,” Mathers wrote on Facebook. “He was not only my brother on tv, but in many...
NFL
BBC

Karnataka: India family pay $1,000 for missing parrot

When her partner finally returned home after five long days, Rio was so delighted that she gave him a peck on the cheek. Literally. Rio's partner, like her, is a majestic African Grey parrot named Rustoma who had escaped from their house when a door was left open. Rustoma's disappearance...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dance
Person
Nick Hornby
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Jawaharlal Nehru
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partition Of India#Channel 4#Auschwitz#Indian#Muslim#Crown
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
IFLScience

First Ever Confirmed Sighting Of Living Sato's Beaked Whale Made Near Japan

Whispers of a rare and elusive whale were met, at last, by confirmation of a new species in 2019 when the Sato’s beaked whale (Berardius minimus) came onto the scene. However, the discovery was made based on carcasses as nobody had ever actually made a positive ID from a living Sato's beaked whale before. That was, until now.
WILDLIFE
Deadline

Deadline

108K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy