Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros. Allen started in five of the Athletics' first six games out of the break, but he is out of the lineup for a second straight game Wednesday afternoon. Tony Kemp will take over at second base while Chad Pinder works as the designated hitter.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO