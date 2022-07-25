ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Dept. of Revenue warns businesses of new scam

By James Wesser
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlTEW_0grfj9Pa00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is warning Pennsylvanians of a new scam in which scammers are sending phony letters to business owners to trick them into turning over their accounting records.

According to a release, these fake letters include the Department of revenue’s name and logo, leading owners to believe they are under investigation for failing to pay state taxes.

“This is another example of the fact that fraudsters are working every day on scams just like this one so that they can steal from hardworking Pennsylvanians,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said “We want to do everything that we can to help educate the public so that they know how to identify scams like this one and take the appropriate steps to protect themselves.”

The goal of the scam is the make the recipient of the letter believe they are being investigated by the Department of Revenue for ” an alleged violation of delinquent sales tax liability”. The letter threatens taxpayers by saying that penalties will be imposed on their accounts.

The letter also provides contact information for a “resolution officer” and urges the business owner to provide accounting records prepared by a licensed professional, which can be an attorney.

Although these fraudulent letters contain the logo and name of the department, here are some things to keep in mind about the Department of Revenue’s actual processes, as quoted in the release.

  • The counterfeit notice does not include a return address. A notice from the Department of Revenue will always include an official Department of Revenue address as the return address.
  • The counterfeit notice addresses the recipient as “Dear Business Owner.” When the Department of Revenue attempts to contact a business through a notice in the mail, the notice typically addresses the business owner or business name.
  • The phony notice is very generic and does not include any specific information about the taxpayer’s account. Legitimate notices from the Department of Revenue will include specifics, such as an account number and any liability owed, to give the taxpayer as much information as possible. Fraudsters do not include this specific information because they are trying to cast a wide net to lure in as many victims as possible.
  • The counterfeit notice is sent by the “Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Tax Investigation & Enforcement Unit” and claims the business is “under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Revenue and Cash Disbursement Unit.” While the department does conduct criminal tax investigations and tax enforcement, the units listed on the counterfeit notice are phony. Reach out to the department directly, as advised below, to determine if the “Unit” name exists.

Tips to avoid this scam include:

Ensuring you are speaking with legitimate representatives of the Department. You should also examine the notice throughout and conduct research online.

If you are concerned about a potentially fraudulent notice, please visit the department’s Verifying Contact by the Department of Revenue webpage for a verified phone number and contact informatio

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Is your Pennsylvania EBT card having issues?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) has received reports and is aware that some EBT cards, specifically ones that just got a Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) deposit on July 20 or July 21, are showing up as deactivated and being declined in stores. If your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

PLANNING AHEAD: A brief guide to the Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax [Column]

The Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax has been the subject of much discussion and controversy over the years, at least among my clients and potential clients. Since there have been so many questions requiring response I thought it would be helpful to jot down some of the basic concepts and provide a brief guide to navigate the system. By the way, you should never rely merely on a summary to answer all the questions you might have. Here it is.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Fraud#Pennsylvanians
Dayana Sabatin

Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks Update

Photo by Jonathan Borba: https://www.pexels.com/photo/1-us-dollar-bill-on-table-3689186/. Pennsylvania lawmakers have come to an agreement on a plan to use $2.2 billion in remaining federal stimulus money that was from the pandemic on conservation, child care programs, and housing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Warning issued about illegal alcohol sales in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – If you buy liquor from any seller other than an authorized source, you could be in trouble. The Ohio Division of Liquor Control and the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) urges Ohio customers to not sell or buy liquor on the secondary market. Secondary dales often...
Pocono Update

PennDOT Offers Additional Services For Disabled Pennsylvanians

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is taking steps to improve the quality of services provided. In an effort to help provide its customers with improved service and increased convenience, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that customers who have a "Person with Disabilities Parking Placard" now have the option to renew, receive a replacement, or update their address on their permanent "Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard" online from the comfort of their home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Pennsylvania Game Commission pink envelopes due August 1

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding antlerless deer hunters to return their pink envelopes by August 1. All mail-in antlerless deer license applications must be sent in the official pink envelope. Hunters statewide may submit one application each in the opening round, the first unsold round, and the second unsold round. Multiple […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Small Businesses to Get a Boost in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania has been recently awarded nearly $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to spur small business success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. “Supporting our small businesses and boosting Pennsylvania’s world-class...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

PennDOT adds new online services for residents with disabled parking placards

PennDOT is adding more online services for residents who use temporary or permanent disabled parking placards. Instead of filling out forms, mailing them to the Pa. Department of Transportation and waiting for them to be processed, customers can now go to the PennDOT website here to renew permanent placards, change the address for permanent and temporary placards, and replace lost, stolen or damaged permanent or temporary placards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania home repair law would provide new funding, programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a bill that would “address habitability concerns in owner-occupied and rental units, measures to improve energy or water efficiency and make units accessible for individuals with disabilities, and removing barriers to affordability of homeownership.”. Senate Bill 1135, proposed by Nikil...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Why so quiet on state-related money, Gov. Wolf?

There usually is nothing politicians love better than their moments of benevolent generosity. Legislators who opposed a program they deemed a pork project will nonetheless stand beaming with a large sweepstakes-winner-style check for a photo opportunity. The negotiations about who will announce a grant, loan or other funding when the money originates with the federal government, passes through the state and trickles to a municipality is akin to making the seating chart for a peace treaty signing. Everyone wants in.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIBX 950

Thieves Target Northeast Pa. Gas Drillers

Pennsylvania State Police say after more than a decade of being a presence in Northeastern Pa., gas drillers are still being targeted by criminals. Incidents over the years have ranged from trespass as citizen and environmental groups and some neighbors protested drilling operations being set up in their communities to vandalism of equipment at the wells.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$1 Million Allocated to Address Hunger on College Campuses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — First Lady Frances Wolf joined First Lady of Delaware Tracey Quillen-Carney and First Lady of Massachusetts Lauren Baker in a virtual conversation this past Thursday evening organized by Nazun to highlight the importance of student advocacy and the need to address hunger on college campuses. Mrs. Wolf highlighted Pennsylvania’s 2022-2023 state budget allocation of $1 million to create the Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy